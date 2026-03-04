MENAFN - GetNews)



The recognized home improvement company in Livermore now offers odor-free artificial grass systems for cleaner, low-maintenance outdoor spaces.

Livermore, CA - March 4, 2026 - Landmark Exteriors has expanded its exterior improvement services with odor-free artificial grass systems designed for residential and commercial properties throughout the Tri-Valley area. Known locally as a best window replacement company, the firm continues to broaden its offerings with landscaping solutions that address water conservation, durability, and pet-friendly performance.

-p title="window replacement in Livermore CA alt=" src="https://i.postimg.cc/d0nRSbyF/window-replacement-in-Livermore-CA.png" alt="" />

Artificial lawns continue to gain attention across California due to drought conditions and rising water costs. Reports show that the average American uses about 55 gallons of water per square foot of grass each year. In California, landscape irrigation accounts for an estimated 40% to 60% of lawn water use, which represents roughly 3.5% to 5% of total statewide water consumption. Landmark Exteriors positions synthetic turf as a practical measure to reduce irrigation demands while maintaining a clean and uniform appearance.

The company's artificial grass installation in Livermore CA includes odor-controlling infills that significantly reduce smells from pet waste. The installation team integrates these materials into every system, creating a lawn surface that remains fresh even in high-use areas.

"Homeowners want outdoor spaces that look sharp without constant watering or repair," said Taylor Falk, spokesperson for Landmark Exteriors. "We use odor-control infills in every turf project because families with pets expect a lawn that stays fresh and functional."

The company offers specialized K-9 turf for customers. Designed specifically for pets, the surface features advanced flow technology that drains three times better than natural grass. The turf fibers resist stains and remain odor free. Property owners avoid muddy patches, yellowing spots, and worn-out sections that often develop in traditional lawns.

Clients receive a 15-year warranty with every artificial grass system. The turf maintains a lush green appearance throughout the year without mowing, fertilizing, or heavy irrigation. Synthetic grass made from recycled materials also reduces landfill waste and supports responsible construction practices.

"No more yellowing or dead grass means consistent curb appeal for homes and commercial sites," Falk added. "Businesses can maintain a polished exterior, and homeowners can cut back on water use while still enjoying a vibrant lawn."

The artificial turf division complements Landmark's established exterior services. The company provides window replacement in Livermore CA and window installation in Livermore CA for clients who want to improve energy performance and property value.

Interior enhancements such as plantation shutters in Livermore CA remain popular among homeowners seeking design upgrades. The company's affordable residential painters in Livermore CA are fully specialized in complete exterior and interior color transformations.

The company encourages property owners to schedule consultations to explore drought-tolerant landscaping options that reduce water use and simplify long-term maintenance. Get a free estimate by contacting the team through the company's website.

About Company:

Landmark Exteriors is a family-owned and operated company offering comprehensive home improvement services including residential painting, artificial grass installation, window replacements, and more. For more information, visit