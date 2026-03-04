Moxies Expands Its Presence With New Opening In Barrie

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premium casual dining brand expands in Ontario with a vibrant, contemporary space featuring fresh, bold and globally inspired cuisine





BARRIE, Ont., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxies, the premium casual brand celebrated for its handcrafted dishes, signature cocktails and award-winning hospitality, will debut its newest and 60th location this April in Barrie, Ontario.

Located at 139 Park Place Blvd. within Park Place, one of Barrie's most popular retail destinations, the location reflects Moxies' role as a go-to destination bringing its elevated experience, contemporary atmosphere and warm hospitality to communities where people naturally come together, whether for a casual night out, a business lunch or a special celebration.

Spanning 7100 sq. ft., the new restaurant offers seating for up to 300 guests and reflects Moxies' latest contemporary design direction. Warm finishes, modern details and generous natural light come together to create an inviting, energetic vibe that transitions seamlessly from daytime dining to evening gatherings. The experience is further enhanced by an enclosed patio for year round dining and an open air patio.