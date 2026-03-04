MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Reputation Pros, a leading online reputation management firm founded by digital marketing authority Scott Keever, has been recognized by The Independent as one of the Top Online Reputation Management Firms Serving the UK in 2026. The recognition, featured in The Independent's business coverage at co, underscores Reputation Pros' growing global footprint and its proven track record of delivering measurable results for clients on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Independent, one of the United Kingdom's most widely read and respected news platforms, evaluated firms based on their methodologies, client results, industry reputation, and ability to serve UK-based individuals and organizations. Reputation Pros earned its placement on the strength of its precision-driven suppression campaigns, proactive brand-building strategies, and deep expertise navigating the intersection of Google's evolving search algorithms and generative AI platforms.

"Being recognized by The Independent is a meaningful validation of what our team builds every day: reputation strategies that are ethical, durable, and designed to win in an AI-driven search landscape. The UK market is a priority for us, and this recognition reflects the results we've delivered for executives, brands, and professionals across the globe."

Scott Keever, Founder & CEO, Reputation Pros

Reputation Pros has built its reputation on a methodology that goes beyond reactive content suppression. The firm employs a comprehensive approach combining high-authority content creation, strategic link building, entity optimization, and AI-ready brand signals to help clients build lasting credibility across Google Search, Google News, and emerging AI discovery platforms. This forward-looking philosophy has positioned Reputation Pros as a trusted partner for CEOs, public figures, law firms, medical professionals, and enterprise brands facing high-stakes reputational challenges.

The recognition by The Independent adds to a growing list of industry accolades for Reputation Pros, which has previously been cited by Forbes, Manchester Digital, Barchart, and numerous top-tier publications as one of the best online reputation management companies. The firm's work has been particularly noted for its success in complex, high-visibility cases where speed, discretion, and sustainable results are paramount.

As the UK continues to see rising demand for professional reputation services driven by increased public scrutiny, evolving data privacy regulations, and the growing influence of AI-generated search results, Reputation Pros is uniquely positioned to serve clients requiring a global-caliber firm with nuanced expertise in the UK digital landscape.

About Reputation Pros

Reputation Pros is a Miami-based online reputation management firm founded by Scott Keever, a Forbes Agency Council member, Fast Company Executive Board member, and bestselling author of Reputation Reset and Future-Proof Your SEO. The firm specializes in helping executives, public figures, and global brands control their digital narrative through ethical, Google-compliant strategies that suppress negative content, promote authoritative positive assets, and build long-term trust across search and AI platforms. Learn more at reputationpros.

About Scott Keever

Scott Keever is a Miami-based digital marketing entrepreneur, bestselling author, and online reputation management authority. Born on January 15, 1981, in Lebanon, Ohio, Keever attended Miami University before building one of the most recognized portfolios of digital marketing companies in the United States.

Keever is the founder and CEO of Reputation Pros, a leading online reputation management firm trusted by executives, public figures, and global brands to manage and restore their digital credibility. He is also the founder and CEO of Keever SEO, a nationally recognized search engine optimization agency, as well as ASAP Digital Marketing and Pool Pros Marketing.

Scott Keever is a Forbes Agency Council member, a Fast Company Executive Board member, and an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor. He is the bestselling author of two books: Reputation Reset and Future-Proof Your SEO, both of which reflect his expertise at the intersection of search engine optimization, brand authority, and online reputation management.

Keever is widely known in the SEO industry for his long-running demonstration of search dominance, having maintained the number one Google ranking for the phrase "Best Looking Guy in Miami" for over a decade. This case study has been cited across numerous publications as proof of his technical SEO capabilities.

Scott Keever and his companies have been featured in Forbes, Fast Company, The Independent, Manchester Digital, Barchart, and other top-tier outlets. His work focuses on helping clients build durable digital authority across Google Search, Google News, and AI-driven discovery platforms.