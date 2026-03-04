403
Regal Court Reporting Interviews Former Senior Deputy District Attorney Matt Murphy
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As the keynote speaker for the upcoming Glow Up Your Skills Annual Convention to be held by the Deposition Reporters Association of California, Matt Murphy sat down with Stephanie Leslie on Court Reporter Confidential for an exclusive podcast episode.
ABC News Legal Analyst, Homicide Prosecutor for the Orange County District Attorney's Office and author of The Book of Murder, Matt Murphy is a pivotal figure in the justice system. During his long tenure in Homicide, he prosecuted“cold cases,” famous serial killers,“no-body” murders, and was surrounded by the most diabolical yet fascinating murder cases in the country. During his career he has seen how crucial quality court reporting is – especially for legal cases where every human behavior detail is scrutinized and essential for making or breaking a case. Matt Murphy's professional history has provided him a front row seat to many a courtroom where court reporters were vital to protecting the record in pursuit of justice. In this special episode of Regal Court Reporting 's signature podcast Court Reporting Confidential, Stephanie Leslie sat down with Matt Murphy for a candid conversation on his journey through love and death as chronicled in his book while also discussing the bold truth about the role court reporters play in the judicial system. Listen to the complete episode HERE.
Taking the stage on April 25th at the Glow Up Your Skills Annual Convention held by the Deposition Reporters Association of California, Matt Murphy's keynote presentation“Winning the Big Ones! Reinvention and Dedication” aims to inspire today's court reporters in their pursuit of excellence. Regal Court Reporting's Co-Founder Stephanie Leslie is the Convention's Committee Chair this year and is passionate about the elevated educational offering for attendees that is poised to offer valuable tools for reporters at all stages of their careers. Registration for the convention is now open with additional information available on caldra.
Establishing the new standard of excellence in the court reporting industry, Regal Court Reporting was founded in 2007. The agency provides comprehensive court reporting and litigation support services from the point of discovery through to the end of trial. Nearly every level of support is available through Regal Court Reporting including court reporting (in depositions or trial), videography (including site inspections and independent medical exams), language interpreting, realtime, remote depositions, online depository, online scheduling, and Trial Technology. Independently owned and operated, Regal Court Reporting has earned a reputation for their best-in-class services, support, client care, and unmatched attention to detail. Unlike corporate-owned agencies, Regal Court Reporting is designed to offer a concierge level of service that clients deserve. The firm is actively looking to acquire other independently owned agencies as they look to the future. Regal Court Reporting's headquarters is located at 1551 N. Tustin Ave, Suite 750, Santa Ana, CA 92705.
