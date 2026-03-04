403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MSI2 Recognizes The Strategic And Operational Expertise Of LTC Octavio Perez, U.S. Army (Ret.)
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI2) acknowledges the outstanding career and strategic expertise of Lieutenant Colonel Octavio Perez, U.S. Army (Ret.).
Perez, a Co-Founder and Senior Fellow in Politico-Military Affairs, has decades of service in military intelligence, combat operations, and strategic analysis, strengthening the Institute's leadership and research mission.
LTC Perez served on active duty from 1978 to 1992, with the following reserve assignments through 2001. A graduate of the U.S. Army Intelligence School at Fort Huachuca and the Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Warfare course at Edgewood Arsenal, he made a career spanning tactical, operational, and strategic intelligence roles across multiple theaters.
Strategic Intelligence and Global Crisis Response
He held key intelligence assignments in the Republic of Korea and later at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), where he served as a strategic photo intelligence analyst specializing in North Korean armed forces restructuring and special operations capabilities. During his tenure at DIA, he contributed to classified assessments on North Korea's military reorganization. He participated in crisis response analysis related to the Achille Lauro hijacking, the TWA 847 hijacking, the Marine Barracks attack, and hostage recovery efforts in Beirut.
Combat Leadership and Hemispheric Security
LTC Perez volunteered to deploy with the 1st Cavalry Division in the Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, serving as G2 Operations Officer from 1990 to 1992. For his combat service, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, along with multiple Meritorious Service Medals and Joint Service Commendation.
He later culminated his active-duty career as Chief Intelligence Instructor at the U.S. Army School of the Americas, where he trained officers from 17 Latin American countries in low-intensity conflict, intelligence preparation of the battlefield (IPB), and civil-military operations.
His reserve career finished at U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), where he served as a Strategic Intelligence Officer (J2 Ops), reinforcing his deep expertise in Western Hemisphere security dynamics.
Public Analysis and Strategic Thought Leadership
Along with his military career, LTC Perez has been an active military analyst for more than 25 years, appearing across major national and international media outlets, including The Epoch Times, Actualidad Radio, Sánchez Grass en América, CNN en Español, Telemundo, Univision, Juan Manuel Cao LIVE, and other regional networks, providing expert commentary on military affairs and geopolitical outcomes.
Dr. Rafael Marrero, Chief Economist and Founder of MSI2, recognized the strategic importance of Perez's knowledge to the Institute's mission:
“Octavio Perez symbolizes the integration of tactical experience, strategic intelligence, and hemispheric awareness.”
As he added:“His operational credibility and long-standing engagement in geopolitical analysis significantly enhance MSI2's ability to assess multidomain security challenges.”
As Co-Founder and Senior Fellow in Politico-Military Affairs, LTC Perez plays a central role in shaping MSI2's analytical framework on defense strategy, military operations, and geopolitical competition in the Western Hemisphere and beyond.
About the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute
The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute is a nonpartisan, conservative think tank dedicated to strategic analysis, international security, geopolitical competition, defense, economics, and technological innovation, with a focus on the Western Hemisphere.
Perez, a Co-Founder and Senior Fellow in Politico-Military Affairs, has decades of service in military intelligence, combat operations, and strategic analysis, strengthening the Institute's leadership and research mission.
LTC Perez served on active duty from 1978 to 1992, with the following reserve assignments through 2001. A graduate of the U.S. Army Intelligence School at Fort Huachuca and the Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Warfare course at Edgewood Arsenal, he made a career spanning tactical, operational, and strategic intelligence roles across multiple theaters.
Strategic Intelligence and Global Crisis Response
He held key intelligence assignments in the Republic of Korea and later at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), where he served as a strategic photo intelligence analyst specializing in North Korean armed forces restructuring and special operations capabilities. During his tenure at DIA, he contributed to classified assessments on North Korea's military reorganization. He participated in crisis response analysis related to the Achille Lauro hijacking, the TWA 847 hijacking, the Marine Barracks attack, and hostage recovery efforts in Beirut.
Combat Leadership and Hemispheric Security
LTC Perez volunteered to deploy with the 1st Cavalry Division in the Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, serving as G2 Operations Officer from 1990 to 1992. For his combat service, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, along with multiple Meritorious Service Medals and Joint Service Commendation.
He later culminated his active-duty career as Chief Intelligence Instructor at the U.S. Army School of the Americas, where he trained officers from 17 Latin American countries in low-intensity conflict, intelligence preparation of the battlefield (IPB), and civil-military operations.
His reserve career finished at U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), where he served as a Strategic Intelligence Officer (J2 Ops), reinforcing his deep expertise in Western Hemisphere security dynamics.
Public Analysis and Strategic Thought Leadership
Along with his military career, LTC Perez has been an active military analyst for more than 25 years, appearing across major national and international media outlets, including The Epoch Times, Actualidad Radio, Sánchez Grass en América, CNN en Español, Telemundo, Univision, Juan Manuel Cao LIVE, and other regional networks, providing expert commentary on military affairs and geopolitical outcomes.
Dr. Rafael Marrero, Chief Economist and Founder of MSI2, recognized the strategic importance of Perez's knowledge to the Institute's mission:
“Octavio Perez symbolizes the integration of tactical experience, strategic intelligence, and hemispheric awareness.”
As he added:“His operational credibility and long-standing engagement in geopolitical analysis significantly enhance MSI2's ability to assess multidomain security challenges.”
As Co-Founder and Senior Fellow in Politico-Military Affairs, LTC Perez plays a central role in shaping MSI2's analytical framework on defense strategy, military operations, and geopolitical competition in the Western Hemisphere and beyond.
About the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute
The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute is a nonpartisan, conservative think tank dedicated to strategic analysis, international security, geopolitical competition, defense, economics, and technological innovation, with a focus on the Western Hemisphere.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment