6 Flight Bookings, 3 Long Days: How Stranded Indian Mum Reunited With Toddlers In Dubai

The tearful expat expressed deep gratitude to the UAE government for the way passengers were treated and to neighbours who checked in on her children

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.