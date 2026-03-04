403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Property Management Executives To Address Key Technology Decisions In Upcoming Webinar, 'Leveling Up For What's Next'
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Property management companies are facing increasing pressure to operate more efficiently while meeting rising service expectations and delivering greater financial and operational transparency. At the same time, many organizations remain constrained by fragmented systems, manual processes, and legacy platforms that were never designed to support today's scale and complexity.
To address these challenges, industry leaders from Concierge Plus, SparcPay, and Shiftsuite will come together for an in-depth webinar titled Leveling Up for What's Next: Technology Decisions That Determine Whether Property Management Companies Scale or Stall. The session will be moderated by Mark Brousseau, President of Brousseau & Associates, and will feature Dickson Chu, COO of Concierge Plus; Wally Vogel, CEO of SparcPay; and Christopher Deen, President and CEO of Shiftsuite.
The discussion will focus on a growing reality within the industry: the technology that once supported growth may now be holding companies back. As portfolios expand and operational demands intensify, disconnected platforms and outdated infrastructure can create hidden friction, increase costs, slow decision-making, and limit scalability.
During the webinar, the panel will explore how property management leaders can evaluate their current technology stack, identify when modernization is necessary, and implement future-ready solutions without disrupting day-to-day operations. Panelists will share real-world insights on cutting through the noise of competing software solutions, overcoming internal resistance to change, and avoiding common modernization missteps that result in costly rework or stalled initiatives.
Designed for property management executives and decision-makers, the session will provide practical guidance for organizations seeking to modernize with confidence while preserving service quality and operational stability.
The webinar reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated, scalable technology ecosystems that unify workflows, payments, governance, and resident engagement within a cohesive digital infrastructure.
For more information and registration details, please visit the sign-up page here.
###
About Concierge Plus: Concierge Plus is a comprehensive property management service provider serving community associations throughout North America. With a focus on customer service, operational transparency, and cutting-edge technology, Concierge Plus helps associations and property managers deliver value to residents, streamline administrative functions, and navigate the changing regulatory and operational landscape.
To address these challenges, industry leaders from Concierge Plus, SparcPay, and Shiftsuite will come together for an in-depth webinar titled Leveling Up for What's Next: Technology Decisions That Determine Whether Property Management Companies Scale or Stall. The session will be moderated by Mark Brousseau, President of Brousseau & Associates, and will feature Dickson Chu, COO of Concierge Plus; Wally Vogel, CEO of SparcPay; and Christopher Deen, President and CEO of Shiftsuite.
The discussion will focus on a growing reality within the industry: the technology that once supported growth may now be holding companies back. As portfolios expand and operational demands intensify, disconnected platforms and outdated infrastructure can create hidden friction, increase costs, slow decision-making, and limit scalability.
During the webinar, the panel will explore how property management leaders can evaluate their current technology stack, identify when modernization is necessary, and implement future-ready solutions without disrupting day-to-day operations. Panelists will share real-world insights on cutting through the noise of competing software solutions, overcoming internal resistance to change, and avoiding common modernization missteps that result in costly rework or stalled initiatives.
Designed for property management executives and decision-makers, the session will provide practical guidance for organizations seeking to modernize with confidence while preserving service quality and operational stability.
The webinar reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated, scalable technology ecosystems that unify workflows, payments, governance, and resident engagement within a cohesive digital infrastructure.
For more information and registration details, please visit the sign-up page here.
###
About Concierge Plus: Concierge Plus is a comprehensive property management service provider serving community associations throughout North America. With a focus on customer service, operational transparency, and cutting-edge technology, Concierge Plus helps associations and property managers deliver value to residents, streamline administrative functions, and navigate the changing regulatory and operational landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment