403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Receives Phone Call From German Minister For Economic Cooperation, Development
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad received a phone call Tuesday from Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany Reem Alabali call went over the military escalation developments in the region and their serious consequences for regional and global security and stability, as well as avenues for resolving all disputes through peaceful means Minister of State for International Cooperation confirmed, during the call, that the Iranian assault on Qatari territory is a flagrant violation of its national sovereignty and runs contrary to the principle of good neighborliness and can never be accepted under any justification or pretext pointed out that the State of Qatar has always been committed to desisting itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community, the renewed targeting of its territory does not reflect good faith and threatens the foundation of understandings upon which bilateral relations between the two countries were built, she said Excellency stressed the critical need for an immediate halt to any escalatory acts, a return to the dialogue table, prioritizing the language of reason and judiciousness, and working to contain the crisis to protect regional security her part, Alabali expressed Germany's condemnation of the Iranian attack on Qatari territory as a brazen violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty, airspace, international law, and the UN Charter. She underlined that Germany stands in solidarity with Qatar addition, Alabali expressed her country's appreciation to the State of Qatar for its attention to German citizens on Qatari territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment