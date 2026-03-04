Lausanne Creative Studio Picked To Design New Swiss Banknotes

The SNB has commissioned the Emphase team from French-speaking Switzerland to develop the graphics for the tenth Swiss banknote series.

In their design, various plants adorn the banknotes on one side and subjects from architecture, culture, transport and landscape on the other.

The final appearance of the notes may still differ from the competition design. The SNB's Bank Council will decide on the final design. The new banknotes are not expected to be issued until the early 2030s at the earliest.

