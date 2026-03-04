Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lausanne Creative Studio Picked To Design New Swiss Banknotes

2026-03-04 02:08:43
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Lausanne design studio Emphase has won the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) competition to create the new banknote series. Their design on the concept "Switzerland and its altitudes" was selected over five other submissions, the SNB announced on Wednesday.
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Lausanne creative studio picked to design new Swiss banknotes This content was published on March 4, 2026 - 10:39 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The SNB has commissioned the Emphase team from French-speaking Switzerland to develop the graphics for the tenth Swiss banknote series.

In their design, various plants adorn the banknotes on one side and subjects from architecture, culture, transport and landscape on the other.

The final appearance of the notes may still differ from the competition design. The SNB's Bank Council will decide on the final design. The new banknotes are not expected to be issued until the early 2030s at the earliest.

