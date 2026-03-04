SWISS Plans Special Repatriation Flight From Oman To Zurich

With this flight, SWISS wants to make a contribution to help those affected by the difficult situation, the airline said in a press statement on Wednesday. Muscat is not one of the airline's regular destinations.

According to the statement, passengers who already have a SWISS plane ticket but were unable to make the return journey due to the current situation will be travelling on board.

