Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SWISS Plans Special Repatriation Flight From Oman To Zurich


2026-03-04 02:08:42
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is planning a special repatriation flight from Muscat, Oman, to Zurich on Thursday. The Airbus A340 will therefore fly to the capital of Oman on Wednesday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
With this flight, SWISS wants to make a contribution to help those affected by the difficult situation, the airline said in a press statement on Wednesday. Muscat is not one of the airline's regular destinations.

According to the statement, passengers who already have a SWISS plane ticket but were unable to make the return journey due to the current situation will be travelling on board.

More More Swiss Abroad Anxious Swiss nationals in Gulf caught in limbo

This content was published on Mar 4, 2026 Missile alerts, airspace closures and frantic phone calls from home: the escalation in the Middle East has left Swiss citizens in the region in a state of uncertainty. We spoke to three Swiss nationals, in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman.

Read more: Anxious Swiss nationals in Gulf caught in

