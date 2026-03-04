Second Swiss Parliament Chamber Rejects Cuts To Swissinfo









The Swiss government wanted to cancel federal contributions to the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)'s international services. This would have severely affected the financing of Swissinfo. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted against the proposal, following a similar vote in the Senate in December.

The savings measure was one of 65 cost‐cutting proposals from the Federal Council. Scrapping federal contributions to SBC's international services appeared as item 24 in 'savings package 27', the government's broad plan to reduce spending across nearly all federal areas.

The House of Representatives discussed this package on Monday and Tuesday. The deciding vote for SBC's international services was clear: 104 votes in favour, 84 against and five abstentions. Following the Senate, the House of Representatives also wants this service to continue to be financed by the federal government. Swissinfo – the platform you are currently reading – can now breathe a small sigh of relief.

Challenging savings idea

SBC's international services cost the Swiss state CHF19 million ($24.35 million) per year. The federal government covers roughly half of Swissinfo's budget with CHF9 million, while the Italian-language website TVSvizzera and SBC partnerships with TV5MondeExternal link and 3SatExternal link receive the remaining funds. SBC finances the other half of the international platforms itself.

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation's (SBC) foreign mandate is a federal mandate instructing SBC to provide information services abroad. It contains two requirements: the SBC must produce media offerings for Swiss citizens abroad and it must provide coverage for an international audience interested in Switzerland.

The aim is to support the political rights of Swiss Abroad and to counter disinformation internationally. Swissinfo's reporting helps correct misunderstandings and false information about Switzerland while providing reliable news and analysis.

Swissinfo currently publishes in ten languages: German, French, Italian, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Arabic, Japanese and Chinese.

In 2025, Swissinfo registered around 49 million visits (an increase of 10% compared to the previous year). Around 70% of users came from abroad; visits came from all 193 UN member states as well as the Vatican and Palestine. Around 2.8 million people follow Swissinfo on social media platforms and 440,000 people from the world's largest language regions read Swissinfo newsletters.

The foreign mandate is financed jointly by federal funds and SBC funds collected through the compulsory radio and television licence fee.

The federal government currently contributes around CHF19 million per year, with SBC providing a similar amount.

The difficulty with the federal government's cost-cutting plan was that it wanted to maintain SBC's foreign mandate while cutting its funding. One possible scenario for Swissinfo would have been to reduce reporting from ten to four languages. This emerged during the debate in the Senate.

