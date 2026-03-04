Swiss Lawmakers Save Funding For Red Cross Museum In Geneva

Swiss lawmakers in Bern supported a proposal by Laurence Fehlmann Rielle of the left-wing Social Democratic Party: 93 votes to 92, with 8 abstentions. This second vote was organised at the request of left-wing groups, after the chamber first voted narrowly against the proposal, a few minutes earlier.

The House of Representatives has therefore followed the Senate, which decided in December to allocate around CHF200,000 ($256,000) a year to the museum; the Federal Council had wanted to make a drastic cut.

