Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Swiss Lawmakers Save Funding For Red Cross Museum In Geneva

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss government funding for Geneva's International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum was narrowly saved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
  • Français fr Plan d'économies: le National se montre plus généreux que prévu Original Read more: Plan d'économies: le National se montre plus généreux que p

Swiss lawmakers in Bern supported a proposal by Laurence Fehlmann Rielle of the left-wing Social Democratic Party: 93 votes to 92, with 8 abstentions. This second vote was organised at the request of left-wing groups, after the chamber first voted narrowly against the proposal, a few minutes earlier.

The House of Representatives has therefore followed the Senate, which decided in December to allocate around CHF200,000 ($256,000) a year to the museum; the Federal Council had wanted to make a drastic cut.

Swissinfo

