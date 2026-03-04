Swiss Lawmakers Save Funding For Red Cross Museum In Geneva
Swiss lawmakers in Bern supported a proposal by Laurence Fehlmann Rielle of the left-wing Social Democratic Party: 93 votes to 92, with 8 abstentions. This second vote was organised at the request of left-wing groups, after the chamber first voted narrowly against the proposal, a few minutes earlier.
The House of Representatives has therefore followed the Senate, which decided in December to allocate around CHF200,000 ($256,000) a year to the museum; the Federal Council had wanted to make a drastic cut.More More International Geneva Nationalisation suggested to save Red Cross Museum
This content was published on Nov 16, 2024 The director of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum in Geneva is calling for a national debate on the institution's future.Read more: Nationalisation suggested to save Red Cross M
