Missionirnewsbreaks Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) Reports Well Revitalization Success And Near-Term Production Target

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX), a multifaceted energy company, announced that its well revitalization efforts in the Wichita field are meeting production targets, with 10 wells successfully revitalized since December 2025 and 25 additional wells expected online by the end of the first quarter. The Company deployed a dedicated rig in December and reports stabilized production, with its original target of 70 barrels per day within reach and anticipated to be met or exceeded by month's end, according to CEO Michael McLaren. Olenox said it plans to bring additional wells into production weekly, continue workover and drilling activities and evaluate more than 6,000 acres for potential acquisitions to further expand output.

Olenox Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: OLOX), formerly known as Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX), is an industrial holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling businesses that provide engineered solutions across industrial, energy, and infrastructure markets. Through its subsidiaries, including Giant Containers, the Company delivers high-quality modular and containerized systems designed for rapid deployment and long-term performance.

