Turkiye Says Missile Fired From Iran Toward Its Airspace Intercepted
In a press statement, the ministry said the missile was detected heading toward Turkish airspace and was neutralized in a timely manner by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean region.
The ministry affirmed that Ankara reserves the right to respond to the attack, adding that it is in contact with NATO and other allied countries.
