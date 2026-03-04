Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkiye Says Missile Fired From Iran Toward Its Airspace Intercepted


2026-03-04 02:02:26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkiye's Ministry of National Defense announced on Wednesday that a ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted.

In a press statement, the ministry said the missile was detected heading toward Turkish airspace and was neutralized in a timely manner by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The ministry affirmed that Ankara reserves the right to respond to the attack, adding that it is in contact with NATO and other allied countries.

Gulf Times

