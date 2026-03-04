More Than 500 Digital Services Available Online: Qatar's Commerce Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry has said it continues to provide more than 500 services through its website and mobile application, enabling customers and business owners to complete transactions quickly and remotely.

In a post on its official account on X, the ministry said it offers integrated digital services around the clock to ensure business continuity and facilitate procedures for clients.

The ministry added that the online platform allows users to access services from anywhere, reducing the need for in-person visits and supporting the broader push towards digital transformation in government services.

The announcement comes as public institutions across the region seek to maintain uninterrupted services amid ongoing regional tensions.