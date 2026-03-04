Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea, Thundery Rain Tonight
Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6am on Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain, possibly thundery at times, and cold, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, possibly thundery at times, the report added, warning of strong winds, high seas and thundery rain at times.
Inshore winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly at 5 to 15 knots, gusting to 22 knots at times, while offshore winds will be northwesterly at 15 to 25 knots, gusting to 30 knots at times.
The sea state inshore will range between 2 and 5 feet, while offshore it will be between 4 and 8 feet, rising to 10 feet at times.
Visibility inshore will be 5 to 9 kilometers and offshore will be 4 to 9/3 kilometers or less thundery rain.
