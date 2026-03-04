Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea, Thundery Rain Tonight

Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea, Thundery Rain Tonight


2026-03-04 02:01:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6am on Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain, possibly thundery at times, and cold, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, possibly thundery at times, the report added, warning of strong winds, high seas and thundery rain at times.

Inshore winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly at 5 to 15 knots, gusting to 22 knots at times, while offshore winds will be northwesterly at 15 to 25 knots, gusting to 30 knots at times.

The sea state inshore will range between 2 and 5 feet, while offshore it will be between 4 and 8 feet, rising to 10 feet at times.

Visibility inshore will be 5 to 9 kilometers and offshore will be 4 to 9/3 kilometers or less thundery rain.

MENAFN04032026000063011010ID1110818501



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search