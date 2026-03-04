Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Call From Romanian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received a telephone call Wednesday from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, HE Oana Toiu.

The call discussed the developments in military escalation and their menacing consequences on regional and global security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

HE Al Muraikhi stressed that the Iranian assault on Qatari territory amounts to a gross violation of its national sovereignty, runs contrary to the principles of good neighborliness, and can never be accepted under any justification or pretext.

The State of Qatar has always been committed to refraining from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community. However, the renewal of targeting its territory doesn't indicate good faith and imperils the groundwork for understandings that overtly underpin the bilateral relationship between the two nations, he underlined.

HE Al Muraikhi further stressed the importance of the immediate cessation of any escalatory acts, returning to the negotiating table, and giving the language of reason and judiciousness overriding priority, as well as working to contain the crisis to protect the region's security.

For her part, HE Toiu emphasised that Romania condemns the Iranian attack on Qatari territory as a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty, airspace, international law, and the UN Charter.