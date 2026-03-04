Tunnel to Towers Foundation Announces Full Scholarships for Children of America's Fallen and Injured Heroes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Mae and George Siller Scholarship Program Will Cover Full Tuition for Gold Star Children, Children of Fallen First Responders, and Children of Injured Veterans and First Responders

New York, New York, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is expanding its commitment to the families of America's heroes, with the launch of a national scholarship program.

Named in honor of Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller's mother and father, the Mae and George Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation Scholarship Program will provide full tuition for any undergraduate degree programs and certified, accredited trade schools for the children in the Foundation's Gold Star Family Home Program, Fallen First Responder Home Progra, and Smart Home Program

The announcement was made at the Tunnel to Towers Reunion Weekend in Orlando, Florida, where thousands of these families came together to hear from Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller, " The children in our Tunnel to Towers Foundation family have already given more than any young person should ever have to give...they lost a parent, who ran towards danger so others could be safe, so others could live. To honor my mother and father, Mae and George, we are going to make sure we take care of your college tuition.”

Among those in the crowd was Jennie Taylor, wife of U.S. Army National Guard Major Brent Taylor, who was killed in 2018 while serving his fourth deployment to the Middle East. Major Taylor left behind his wife and their seven children.

“This is literally going to change families for generations to come. Getting our home paid for took us out of the worry of the day-to-day finances. We have a roof over our heads, and we are safe and protected. To know the kids have educational opportunities that will pay dividends for generations to come. To not worry about student loan debt and jump straight from high school into the work force...you can measure the impact of this,” said Jennie Taylor.

Tunnel to Towers remains committed to its mission to eradicate Veteran homelessness, provide mortgage-free homes to every Gold Star family and family of a fallen first responder with young children, and building smart homes for America's injured veterans and first responders.

The creation of the Mae and George Siller Scholarship Program comes as the Foundation prepares to mark the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, when FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller and 342 other firefighters gave their lives while saving others at Ground Zero.

For 25 years, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has honored Stephen's legacy by supporting the military and first responders who continue to risk life and limb in the line of duty. To date, Tunnel to Towers has delivered over 1,700 mortgage-free homes to our nation's heroes and committed over $1 billion across all of our programs.

This year, the Foundation has set a goal to deliver 343 mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, as well as Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders who leave behind young children.

For more information and to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's mission to support America's heroes, visit T2T and consider donating just $11 per month.

