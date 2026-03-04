Minutes Of The Annual General Meeting Held On 4 March 2026
|Appropriated for ordinary dividend, DKK 12 per share
|304,700
|Appropriated for charitable purposes
|2,000
|Transfer to net revaluation reserve under the equity method
|-56
|Transfer to retained earnings
|2,006,767
|Total
|2,313,411
5. Consultative vote on the remuneration report
As part of his presentation of the board's report on the bank's activities during the previous year, Martin Krogh Pedersen, chairman of the board of directors, presented the remuneration report for 2025 for a consultative vote.
The remuneration report for 2025 was approved.
6. Approval of the remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year
As part of his presentation of the board's report on the bank's activities during the previous year, Martin Krogh Pedersen, chairman of the board of directors, presented the proposal for the remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year for approval.
The proposal for the remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year (2026) was approved.
7. Election of members to the shareholders' committee
In accordance with article 12 of the articles of association, the following members of the
shareholders' committee resigned by rotation:
- Anette Ørbæk Andersen Dennis Christian Conradsen Claus Dalgaard Poul Johnsen Høj Erik Jensen Anne Kaptain Carl Erik Kristensen Karsten Madsen Mattias Manstrup Jacob Møller Bjarne Bjørnkjær Nielsen Tommy Rahbek Nielsen Bente Skjørbæk Olesen Birgitte Rom Karsten Sandal Lone Rejkjær Söllmann Egon Sørensen Peer Buch Sørensen Lise Kvist Thomsen Dorte Zacho John Chr. Aasted
In addition, Tonny Hansen retired from the shareholders' committee in accordance with the
provision of the articles of association regarding the age limit.
Martin Krogh Pedersen, chairman of the board of directors, presented the recommendation, made by the shareholders' committee and the board of directors, regarding elections of members to the shareholders' committee.
The following members were re-elected to the shareholders' committee:
- Anette Ørbæk Andersen, manager, Skjern, born 1963 Dennis Christian Conradsen, CEO, Frederikshavn, born 1984 Claus Dalgaard, manager, Ringkøbing, born 1962 Poul Johnsen Høj, fishing boat skipper, Hvide Sande, born 1964 Erik Jensen, manager, Skjern, born 1965 Anne Kaptain, chief legal and HR officer, Sæby, born 1980 Carl Erik Kristensen, manager, Hvide Sande, born 1979 Karsten Madsen, attorney-at-law (supreme court), Sæby, born 1961 Mattias Manstrup, managing partner and commercial estate agent, Aabybro, born 1978 Jacob Møller, CEO, Ringkøbing, born 1969 Bjarne Bjørnkjær Nielsen, manager, Skjern, born 1973 Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, president, Foersum, born 1970 Bente Skjørbæk Olesen, shop owner, Vemb, born 1971 Birgitte Rom, sales manager, Gjellerup, born 1972 Karsten Sandal, manager, Ølstrup, born 1969 Lone Rejkjær Söllmann, finance manager, Tarm, born 1968 Egon Sørensen, insurance broker, Spjald, born 1965 Peer Buch Sørensen, draper, Frederikshavn, born 1967 Lise Kvist Thomsen, manager, Virum, born 1984 Dorte Zacho, self-employed business consultant, Aulum, born 1972 John Christian Aasted, manager, Aalborg, born 1961
The following new members were elected to the shareholders' committee:
- Frederik August Grønkjær Anneberg, Grønbjerg, born 1987
8. Election of one or more auditors
The chairperson, Allan Østergaard Sørensen, presented the recommendation of the shareholders' committee, the board of directors and the audit committee to re-elect as external auditor and as sustainability auditor Revisionsfirmaet PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab.
The shareholders re-elected as external auditor and as sustainability auditor:
- Revisionsfirmaet PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab
9. Authorisation for the board of directors to permit the bank to acquire its own shares
The chairperson, Allan Sørensen, presented the board of directors' proposal for the authorisation.
The authorisation of the board of directors proposed below was adopted:
'The board of directors proposes that it be granted authorisation to permit the bank to acquire its own shares, in accordance with current legislation, until the next annual general meeting, to a total nominal value of ten percent (10%) of the share capital, such that the shares can be acquired at current market price plus or minus ten percent (+/-10%) at the time of acquisition.'
10. Any proposals from the board of directors, the shareholders' committee or shareholders
10.a. Proposed amendments to the articles of association (articles 2a and 2b)
The chairperson, Allan Østergaard Sørensen, explained the amendments to the articles of association proposed by the shareholders' committee and the board of directors.
The amendments to the articles of association, as stated in the full proposals, were adopted.
10.b. Proposal to reduce the bank's share capital by nom. DKK 1,108,147 by cancellation of its own shares
The chairperson, Allan Østergaard Sørensen, presented the board of directors' proposal for a reduction of the bank's share capital.
The following proposal for the reduction of the share capital and the amendment of the articles of association was adopted:
'The board of directors proposes a reduction in the bank's share capital from nom. DKK
25,391,697 to nom. DKK 24,283,550 by cancellation of 1,108,147 nom. DKK 1 shares from the
bank's holding of its own shares of a nominal value of DKK 1,108,147.
Please note that, in accordance with section 188(1) of the Danish Companies Act, the purpose of
the reduction in the bank's share capital is payment to shareholders. The amount of the reduction
has been used as payment to shareholders for shares acquired by the bank under the
authorisation previously granted to the board of directors by the general meeting.
The share capital will consequently be reduced by nom. DKK 1,108,147 and the bank's holding of
its own shares will be reduced by 1,108,147 nom. DKK 1 shares. Please note that, in accordance
with section 188(2) of the Danish Companies Act, the shares in question were acquired for a total
sum of DKK 1,499,984,166. This means that, apart from the reduction in nominal capital, DKK
1,498,876,019 has been paid to shareholders.
The purpose of the board of directors' proposed reduction of the share capital is to maintain
flexibility in the bank's capital structure.
If the proposal is adopted, the following changes will be made to articles 2, 2a, 2b and 2c of the
articles of association:
Art. 2: The amount of“25,391,697” will be changed to“24,283,550”
Art. 2a: The amount of“5,078,339” will be changed to“4,856,710”
Art. 2b: The amount of“2,539,169” will be changed to“2,428,355”
Art. 2c: The amount of“5,078,339” will be changed to“4,856,710”.'
10.c. Proposed authorisation for the board of directors or its appointee
The chairperson, Allan Østergaard Sørensen, presented the board of directors' proposal for authorisation of the board of directors or its appointee.
The following proposed authorisation of the board of directors or its appointee was adopted:
'The board of directors proposes that the board of directors, or its appointee, be authorised to report the decisions which have been adopted at the general meeting for registration and to make such changes to the documents submitted to the Danish Business Authority as the Authority may require or find appropriate in connection with registration of the decisions of the general meeting.'
Yours faithfully
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
