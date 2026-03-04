(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq Copenhagen

Minutes of the annual general meeting held on 4 March 2026 The bank held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, Wednesday, 4 March 2026, with the agenda as previously published. Minutes of decisions of the AGM as per the items on the agenda: The chairman of the board of directors, Martin Krogh Pedersen, opened the general meeting and welcomed the attendees. 1. Election of chairperson

Allan Østergaard Sørensen, attorney-at-law, of Ringkøbing, deputy chairman of the shareholders' committee, was elected chairman of the AGM. 2. The board's report on the bank's activities in the previous year

Martin Krogh Pedersen, chairman of the board of directors, presented the board's report on the bank's activities during the previous year, among these Martin Krogh Pedersen also reviewed the proposals regarding the agenda items: 5. Consultative vote on the remuneration report and 6. Approval of the remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year. The board's report was noted. 3. Presentation of the annual report for approval, and

4. Decision on allocation of profit or covering of loss under the approved annual report

John Fisker, CEO, presented the annual report for 2025 for approval and explained the proposed profit allocation. The annual report for 2025 was approved. The AGM resolved to distribute the total comprehensive income for the year as follows (thousand DKK):

Appropriated for ordinary dividend, DKK 12 per share 304,700 Appropriated for charitable purposes 2,000 Transfer to net revaluation reserve under the equity method -56 Transfer to retained earnings 2,006,767 Total 2,313,411

5. Consultative vote on the remuneration report

As part of his presentation of the board's report on the bank's activities during the previous year, Martin Krogh Pedersen, chairman of the board of directors, presented the remuneration report for 2025 for a consultative vote.

The remuneration report for 2025 was approved.

6. Approval of the remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year

As part of his presentation of the board's report on the bank's activities during the previous year, Martin Krogh Pedersen, chairman of the board of directors, presented the proposal for the remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year for approval.

The proposal for the remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year (2026) was approved.

7. Election of members to the shareholders' committee

In accordance with article 12 of the articles of association, the following members of the

shareholders' committee resigned by rotation:



Anette Ørbæk Andersen

Dennis Christian Conradsen

Claus Dalgaard

Poul Johnsen Høj

Erik Jensen

Anne Kaptain

Carl Erik Kristensen

Karsten Madsen

Mattias Manstrup

Jacob Møller

Bjarne Bjørnkjær Nielsen

Tommy Rahbek Nielsen

Bente Skjørbæk Olesen

Birgitte Rom

Karsten Sandal

Lone Rejkjær Söllmann

Egon Sørensen

Peer Buch Sørensen

Lise Kvist Thomsen

Dorte Zacho John Chr. Aasted



In addition, Tonny Hansen retired from the shareholders' committee in accordance with the

provision of the articles of association regarding the age limit.

Martin Krogh Pedersen, chairman of the board of directors, presented the recommendation, made by the shareholders' committee and the board of directors, regarding elections of members to the shareholders' committee.

The following members were re-elected to the shareholders' committee:



Anette Ørbæk Andersen, manager, Skjern, born 1963

Dennis Christian Conradsen, CEO, Frederikshavn, born 1984

Claus Dalgaard, manager, Ringkøbing, born 1962

Poul Johnsen Høj, fishing boat skipper, Hvide Sande, born 1964

Erik Jensen, manager, Skjern, born 1965

Anne Kaptain, chief legal and HR officer, Sæby, born 1980

Carl Erik Kristensen, manager, Hvide Sande, born 1979

Karsten Madsen, attorney-at-law (supreme court), Sæby, born 1961

Mattias Manstrup, managing partner and commercial estate agent, Aabybro, born 1978

Jacob Møller, CEO, Ringkøbing, born 1969

Bjarne Bjørnkjær Nielsen, manager, Skjern, born 1973

Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, president, Foersum, born 1970

Bente Skjørbæk Olesen, shop owner, Vemb, born 1971

Birgitte Rom, sales manager, Gjellerup, born 1972

Karsten Sandal, manager, Ølstrup, born 1969

Lone Rejkjær Söllmann, finance manager, Tarm, born 1968

Egon Sørensen, insurance broker, Spjald, born 1965

Peer Buch Sørensen, draper, Frederikshavn, born 1967

Lise Kvist Thomsen, manager, Virum, born 1984

Dorte Zacho, self-employed business consultant, Aulum, born 1972 John Christian Aasted, manager, Aalborg, born 1961



The following new members were elected to the shareholders' committee:

Frederik August Grønkjær Anneberg, Grønbjerg, born 1987



8. Election of one or more auditors

The chairperson, Allan Østergaard Sørensen, presented the recommendation of the shareholders' committee, the board of directors and the audit committee to re-elect as external auditor and as sustainability auditor Revisionsfirmaet PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab.

The shareholders re-elected as external auditor and as sustainability auditor:

Revisionsfirmaet PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab



9. Authorisation for the board of directors to permit the bank to acquire its own shares

The chairperson, Allan Sørensen, presented the board of directors' proposal for the authorisation.

The authorisation of the board of directors proposed below was adopted:

'The board of directors proposes that it be granted authorisation to permit the bank to acquire its own shares, in accordance with current legislation, until the next annual general meeting, to a total nominal value of ten percent (10%) of the share capital, such that the shares can be acquired at current market price plus or minus ten percent (+/-10%) at the time of acquisition.'

10. Any proposals from the board of directors, the shareholders' committee or shareholders

10.a. Proposed amendments to the articles of association (articles 2a and 2b)

The chairperson, Allan Østergaard Sørensen, explained the amendments to the articles of association proposed by the shareholders' committee and the board of directors.

The amendments to the articles of association, as stated in the full proposals, were adopted.

10.b. Proposal to reduce the bank's share capital by nom. DKK 1,108,147 by cancellation of its own shares

The chairperson, Allan Østergaard Sørensen, presented the board of directors' proposal for a reduction of the bank's share capital.

The following proposal for the reduction of the share capital and the amendment of the articles of association was adopted:

'The board of directors proposes a reduction in the bank's share capital from nom. DKK

25,391,697 to nom. DKK 24,283,550 by cancellation of 1,108,147 nom. DKK 1 shares from the

bank's holding of its own shares of a nominal value of DKK 1,108,147.

Please note that, in accordance with section 188(1) of the Danish Companies Act, the purpose of

the reduction in the bank's share capital is payment to shareholders. The amount of the reduction

has been used as payment to shareholders for shares acquired by the bank under the

authorisation previously granted to the board of directors by the general meeting.

The share capital will consequently be reduced by nom. DKK 1,108,147 and the bank's holding of

its own shares will be reduced by 1,108,147 nom. DKK 1 shares. Please note that, in accordance

with section 188(2) of the Danish Companies Act, the shares in question were acquired for a total

sum of DKK 1,499,984,166. This means that, apart from the reduction in nominal capital, DKK

1,498,876,019 has been paid to shareholders.

The purpose of the board of directors' proposed reduction of the share capital is to maintain

flexibility in the bank's capital structure.

If the proposal is adopted, the following changes will be made to articles 2, 2a, 2b and 2c of the

articles of association:

Art. 2: The amount of“25,391,697” will be changed to“24,283,550”

Art. 2a: The amount of“5,078,339” will be changed to“4,856,710”

Art. 2b: The amount of“2,539,169” will be changed to“2,428,355”

Art. 2c: The amount of“5,078,339” will be changed to“4,856,710”.'

10.c. Proposed authorisation for the board of directors or its appointee

The chairperson, Allan Østergaard Sørensen, presented the board of directors' proposal for authorisation of the board of directors or its appointee.

The following proposed authorisation of the board of directors or its appointee was adopted:

'The board of directors proposes that the board of directors, or its appointee, be authorised to report the decisions which have been adopted at the general meeting for registration and to make such changes to the documents submitted to the Danish Business Authority as the Authority may require or find appropriate in connection with registration of the decisions of the general meeting.'





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

Attachment

Minutes of the annual general meeting held on 4 March 2026