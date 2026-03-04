403
Social Value Reporting: Communications Specialists Launch New Webinar Series
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A team of communications specialists has announced the launch of a new webinar series designed to help organisations rethink their approach to social value reporting.
The first broadcast in the series, First Steps to Making Impact Through Your Social Value Reporting, will take place on Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 2pm GMT. The session is aimed at communications professionals, social value managers, bid writers and senior leaders responsible for organisational reputation and growth.
Specialist communications agencies TWI and Periwinkle PR bring deep expertise in communications strategy, stakeholder understanding and purpose-driven narrative design. Their collaboration builds on the insights published in Beyond the Annual Report, a best practice guide authored by TWI with Periwinkle PR, which reframes social value reporting as a strategic opportunity rather than a compliance exercise.
Kate Everett, founder of TWI, is one of the co-authors and panellists on the webinar. With more than three decades of experience in strategic communications, narrative development and corporate reporting, Kate has worked with public, private and third-sector leaders to shape impactful and compelling stakeholder communications. Her approach focuses on transforming technical content into narratives that engage and persuade audiences across bids, awards and organisational storytelling.
Kate says:“Many organisations put huge energy and investment into delivering social impact, but it's a story that goes untold. It's a missed opportunity when the structure and narrative of reporting don't reflect that work in a way that speaks to real people. By intentionally reframing reporting frameworks around stakeholder voice and meaningful outcomes, organisations can unlock the strategic value of their stories - aligning purpose with evidence in a way that resonates.”
Joining Kate is Casey Freeman, founder of Periwinkle PR. Casey has a diverse communications background spanning the UK and New Zealand and has led high-profile strategic campaigns, including during Brexit and the UK COVID-19 response. Her expertise in behavioural insight, inclusive storytelling and translating complex topics into accessible narrative informs her work on social value strategy and impact communications.
Casey says:“Stakeholders from commissioners to communities increasingly seek clarity and authenticity. In my experience, the organisations that communicate their impact clearly do so by balancing credible evidence with stories that reflect the real difference they make. That's why we wrote the best practice guide: to support a communications shift that needs to happen. This session is about equipping teams with the confidence and structure to achieve that, without making reporting more complicated.”
The webinar will explore how to:
. Rethink stakeholder strategy within reporting
. Build frameworks that reflect community voice
. Embed storytelling without weakening evidence
. Align commercial objectives with authentic impact
. Structure reports to support bids, awards and growth
When approached strategically, social value reporting can become a foundation for procurement credibility, an evidence bank for awards, a recruitment and retention tool, and a source of year-round communications content.
Attendees will receive a copy of Beyond the Annual Report, the best practice guide co-authored by TWI and Periwinkle PR, which offers practical insight into structuring reporting around stakeholder relevance and narrative impact.
Registration for the webinar is now open.
