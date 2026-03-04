403
Michael & Associates Expands Criminal Defense Practice Into Los Angeles, California
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Michael & Associates, Attorneys at Law, a criminal defense law firm with offices across Texas and in Nashville, Tennessee, has expanded its legal services into Los Angeles, California.
The firm will provide representation in misdemeanor and felony criminal matters throughout Los Angeles County, including DUI defense, drug offenses, assault and domestic violence cases, theft charges, probation violations, and record-clearing proceedings.
With the opening of its Pasadena office, Michael & Associates formally enters the California legal market.
NEW PASADENA OFFICE LOCATION
Michael & Associates, Attorneys at Law
301 E Colorado Blvd, Suite 520
Pasadena, CA 91101
(213) 444-5044
The office will be open 24/7 to serve clients throughout Los Angeles County, including appearances in:
--Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center (Downtown Los Angeles)
--Van Nuys Courthouse
--Torrance Courthouse
--Pasadena Courthouse
--Long Beach Courthouse
--LAX Airport Courthouse
EXPANSION INTO LOS ANGELES CRIMINAL COURTS
Los Angeles County operates one of the largest criminal court systems in the United States. The firm's expansion allows it to provide local representation in high-volume court systems that handle thousands of DUI and criminal filings annually.
“Expanding into Los Angeles allows us to provide direct representation in one of the busiest criminal jurisdictions in the country,” said Ben Michael, Managing Partner of Michael & Associates.“Early legal intervention and case evaluation are critical in criminal matters, and this expansion allows us to serve clients locally.”
CRIMINAL DEFENSE SERVICES IN LOS ANGELES
--The firm will represent clients charged with:
--Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
--Drug-related offenses
--Assault and domestic violence allegations
--Theft and property crimes
--Probation violation proceedings
--Expungement and record relief
Michael & Associates currently maintains offices across Texas and in Nashville, Tennessee. The Los Angeles expansion marks the firm's first California location.
ABOUT MICHAEL & ASSOCIATES
Michael & Associates is a criminal defense law firm representing individuals charged with misdemeanor and felony offenses. The firm provides legal services in multiple jurisdictions and focuses on case evaluation, motion practice, and trial preparation.
For more information, visit zealousadvocate.
For media inquiries or additional information, contact... or call (213) 444-5044.
Legal Disclaimer:
