Press Release: Filing Of An Amendment To The French“Document D'enregistrement Universel” Containing The Annual Financial Report
Paris, March 4, 2026. Sanofi announces today the filing of an amendment to its“Document d'Enregistrement Universel” containing its Annual Financial Report with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).
This amendment notably includes additions to the report on corporate governance established in accordance with French law.
This document is available on the company's website:
and on the website of the AMF ( ).
About Sanofi
Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and creating compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.
Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY
Media Relations
Sandrine Guendoul | + 33 6 25 09 14 25 | ...
Léo Le Bourhis | + 33 6 75 06 43 81 | ...
Investor Relations
Thomas Kudsk Larsen |+ 44 7545 513 693 | ...
Alizé Kaisserian | + 33 6 47 04 12 11 | ...
Keita Browne | + 1 781 249 1766 | ...
Nathalie Pham | + 33 7 85 93 30 17 | ...
Nina Goworek | +1 908 569 7086 | ...
Thibaud Châtelet | + 33 6 80 80 89 90 | ...
Yun Li | +33 6 84 00 90 72 | ...
