Capnexus Launches Next-Gen Enterprise & Retail Technology Consulting Firm, Strengthened By The Acquisition Of Makira

CapNexus today announced its official launch as a new enterprise and retail technology consulting and managed services company, formed through the strategic combination of Capstone Integrated Solutions, RPE Solutions, and the acquisition of Makira, a leading retail implementation and integration firm. Together, these organizations now operate as CapNexus-a unified technology transformation partner serving enterprise and retail organizations across North America.

The formation of CapNexus brings together decades of experience in enterprise consulting, retail technology, cloud infrastructure, and advanced analytics. The combined organization delivers a powerful blend of strategic consulting, enterprise systems implementation, AWS cloud services, AI-powered analytics, legacy system modernization, and managed services-enabling organizations to compete and scale in an increasingly digital economy.

“The launch of CapNexus represents far more than a rebrand-it is the culmination of decades of expertise coming together to meet the evolving demands of modern enterprises and retailers,” said Jared Paquette, Chairman of the Board of CapNexus.“By uniting Capstone Integrated Solutions, RPE Solutions, and the acquisition of Makira under one organization, CapNexus is uniquely positioned to deliver true end-to-end transformation-from strategy and implementation to cloud, AI, and managed services-at the scale and speed today's market demands.”

Strategic Acquisition of Makira Strengthens Retail Implementation Services

As part of the CapNexus launch, the company announced the acquisition of Makira, a trusted enterprise and retail implementation firm known for delivering complex modernization initiatives across North America. Makira brings hundreds of successful enterprise system implementations and a proven methodology that aligns people, process, and technology to ensure adoption and long-term value.

Andrew Miller and Rick Boretsky, founders of Makira, have joined the CapNexus executive leadership team as Managing Directors, Retail Implementation Services, ensuring continuity for Makira clients while expanding CapNexus' implementation capabilities.

“Joining CapNexus allows us to scale what Makira has always done best-delivering successful enterprise and retail implementations-while giving our clients access to broader cloud, AI, and managed services capabilities,” said Andrew Miller and Rick Boretsky.“This combination creates a powerful platform that enables retailers to move faster, modernize with confidence, and realize measurable value from their technology investments.”

Leadership Appointments and Organizational Updates

CapNexus also announced the following executive leadership appointments to support its next phase of growth:

. Marty Hendrickson - Chief Executive Officer

. Tony Santiago - Managing Director, Global Head of AI & AWS Practice

. Rich Hack - Managing Director, Global Head of Sales – AI & AWS

. Mark Stanford - President, Commerce Solutions

. Dawn Ross - Vice President, Strategic Accounts

. Andrew Miller - Managing Director, Retail Implementation Services

. Rick Boretsky - Managing Director, Retail Implementation Services

. Mia Saks - Director of Marketing

This leadership structure positions CapNexus for continued growth while maintaining deep domain expertise across enterprise systems, retail technology, cloud modernization, and AI-driven innovation.

One Company. One Vision. End-to-End Transformation.

Who is CapNexus

CapNexus is a U.S.-based enterprise and retail technology transformation partner that helps organizations modernize operations, implement enterprise systems, and scale securely in the cloud. The company provides end-to-end services spanning:

. Strategic planning and enterprise consulting

. Custom software and application development

. Systems integration and implementation

. Managed hosting and infrastructure

. 24/7 follow-the-sun enterprise support

This unified approach enables CapNexus to support clients from strategy through deployment and long-term operations-reducing complexity and eliminating the handoffs that often derail transformation initiatives.

Built for the Future of Enterprise and Retail Technology

CapNexus is investing aggressively in advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, expanded AWS competencies, accelerated development frameworks, modern integration platforms, and next-generation hosting and automation. These investments are designed to help enterprise and retail organizations remain competitive in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

“The goal of CapNexus is simple-to become the undisputed leader in enterprise and retail technology transformation,” said Marty Hendrickson, Chief Executive Officer of CapNexus.“By bringing together these best-in-class companies into one unified platform, CapNexus enables organizations to modernize with confidence, innovate faster, and scale on AWS. We are excited for what the future holds as we come together as one.”

