Blue Hills Ski Area Hosts First Responders Appreciation Weekend March 78 Benefiting Folds Of Honor New England
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Blue Hills Ski Area is proud to host its First Responders Weekend on Saturday, March 7th, and Sunday, March 8th, to honor firefighters, law enforcement officers, and emergency personnel who work tirelessly to protect and serve our communities.
During the March 7–8 event, all eligible first responders can purchase lift tickets for just $35 (regularly $75). This discount is available to all active-duty and retired firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMTs, paramedics, and other emergency personnel; valid credentials must be presented at check-in.
“We are incredibly grateful for the selfless service of our first responders and wanted to create a weekend dedicated to honoring them,” said Geoff Homer, Owner and President of Blue Hills Ski Area.“This is our way of saying thank you and welcoming them and their families to enjoy time together on the slopes.”
In conjunction with the March 7–8 event, Blue Hills Ski Area will donate $10 from every lift ticket sold during the weekend to Folds of Honor New England. The nonprofit provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders throughout the region.
“Partnering with Folds of Honor New England allows us to extend our appreciation beyond the slopes,” added Geoff Homer.“Together, we can support the families of heroes and help provide the educational opportunities they deserve.”
“Blue Hills is well-known for being metro Boston's family-friendly skiing destination. We are grateful for their partnership with Folds of Honor New England and hope many first responders in the area will enjoy some time on the slopes,” said Will Fulton, Co-President of the chapter.
The First Responders Weekend promises skiing, snowboarding, camaraderie, and a strong sense of community - bringing together those who serve and those who support them. Lift tickets may be purchased at the Blue Hills Ski Area ticket office or online at . First responders must present valid identification at check-in to receive the discounted lift ticket.
About Blue Hills Ski Area
Blue Hills is Metro Boston's family-friendly and accessible neighborhood ski area, the closest gateway to skiing and snowboarding for all ages and abilities in Boston and the South Shore/Metro West. The ski area offers night skiing, lessons and a modern ski and snowboard rental fleet as well as a tubing center.
For more information about Blue Hills Ski Area, please visit or email us at....
About Folds of Honor
Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school, and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent are female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation's heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit .
For more information regarding the Folds of Honor New England Chapter, visit foldsofhonor or email....
