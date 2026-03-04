403
DRC Mining Week returns to Africa's largest copper and cobalt hub, setting the stage for strategic growth
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 3, 2026/ - The organisers of DRC Mining Week, the region's longest-running and most influential mining platform, have unveiled what it will focus on in June this year, including an expanded vision for investment, industrialisation, and cross-border collaboration in the heart of Afri’a’s mining capital.
Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Co–go – 17–19 June 2026
DRC Mining Week, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s longest-running and most influential mining platform, has officially launched its 2026 teaser brochur— — unveiling an expanded vision for investment, industrialisation and cross-border collaboration in the heart of Af’ica’s mining capital.
Taking place from 17–19 June 2026 in Lubumbashi, the event will once again convene mining operators, global investors, EPCs, OEMs, technology providers, financial institutions and government leaders shaping the future of mining in the DRC and across the continent.
As the world intensifies its focus on critical minerals, copper, cobalt and battery metals, the DRC remains central to the global energy transition. The 2026 edition builds on this m—mentum — shifting from conversation to implementation.
A Platform Driving Industrial Growth
The newly released teaser brochure outlines an enhanced 2026 agenda designed to address:
•Value-chain development and in-country beneficiation
•Infrastructure and power solutions for mining growth
•ESG and responsible sourcing frameworks
•Financing mechanisms and project bankability
•Regional and international partnerships
With increasing global interest from countries including China, Australia, the United States, Canada, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the European Union, DRC Mining Week 2026 is positioned as a critical meeting point between African mineral producers and international capital.
Why 2026 Matters
The DRC produces over 70% of’the world’s cobalt a’d is Africa’s largest copper producer. As industrialisation accelerates under national leadership priorities, mining stakeholders are under pressure to move beyond extraction toward sustainable, localised economic growth.
DRC Mining Week serves as the neutral business platform where:
•Mining houses meet solution providers
•Investors assess bankable projects
•Governments engage with private sector partners
•Regional operators align on infrastructure and logistics
The 2026 programme will feature high-level conference sessions, strategic roundtables, technical workshops and an international exhibition showcasing cutting-edge mining technologies and services.
Building on Legacy, Expanding Opportunity
With more than a decade of convening the sector, DRC Mining Week continues to evolve alongside the industry. The teaser brochure signals a renewed focus on:
•Attracting senior decision-makers
•Expanding international participation
•Strengthening upstream and downstream representation
•Increasing investor and EPC engagement
•Deepening collaboration’across Africa’s mining jurisdictions
As preparations intensify, stakeholders are encouraged to secure early participation to maximise visibility and commercial opportunity.
Download the Teaser Brochure
The 2026 teaser brochure provides a comprehensive overview of participation opportunities, sponsorship packages, exhibition options and strategic themes.
