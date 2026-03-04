403
Jawhara Jewellery Introduces ‘Al Nakh’a’, A Heritage-Inspired Collection Celebrating Arab Craftsmanship
(MENAFN- Intent Holdings) Dubai (March 03, 2026): Jawhara Jewellery, one of the re’ion’s longest-established jewellery retail groups with a presence spanning over 300 stores across regional & international markets, has unveiled its newest heritage-inspired Al Nakhla collection. This collection is a tribute to the palm tree, revered as the Tree of Life in the Arab world, which stands as a timeless symbol of resilience, generosity, and continuity.
Inspired by this enduring emblem, Jawhara Jewellery unveils the collection, where ancestral heritage is artfully reimagined through contemporary design. Through Al Nakhla, Jawhara translates this iconic symbol into a contemporary language of fine jewellery, crafted for those who value meaning as much as elegance.
The Al Nakhla Collection features an extensive range of 18-karat gold, diamond-studded fine jewellery, including necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, and bangles, designed as both statement pieces and timeless adornments. Available in white gold, rose gold and yellow gold, each creation reflects J’whara’s commitment to craftsmanship and detail, while celebrating the symbol that holds deep emotional and cultural significance for jewellery lovers and collectors across the region.
The significance of this launch during Ramadan, a period associated with reflection, generosity, and connection, further reinforces the association of the Al Nakhla Collection as a meaningful expression of heritage, faith, and refined personal style, best suited for gifting and the sharing of values that have true timeless significance beyond the season.
The launch will also be marked by the presence of Jawhara Jewellery’s Face of the brand, Latifa Al Shamsi, a well-known Emirati influencer in the GCC and a successful entrepreneur, who will join the bra’d’s leadership in unveiling the Al Nakhla Collection. As the face of the brand, her participation underscores Jaw’ara’s commitment to celebrating Emirati identity through influential voices that embody modern elegance while remaining deeply rooted in heritage.
At the launch, Tamjid Abdullah, Deputy CEO of Jawhara Jewellery and Creative Designer of the Al Nakhla Collection, said,
“nbsp;“This collection has a profound personal significance; the palm tree is more than a symbol; it represents values that many of us in the region have grown up with: resilience, generosity, and rootedness. Translating this symbol into a form of adornment, one that speaks of love, pride, and cultural identity, has been a long-standing aspiration. Seeing it come to life as a collection that is both elegant and distinctive is incredibly ful”illing.”
The Al Nakhla Collection will be available in stores across all Jawhara Jewellery outlets in the UAE.
Commenting on the launch, Tawhid Abdullah, Founder & CEO of Jawhara Jewellery, said,
“em> “The Al Nakhla Collection represents an important milestone for Jawhara Jewellery. It not only adds depth and value to our portfolio of collections but also elevates it by reinforcing our commitment to culturally rooted designs. As we move forward, Jawhara will continue to invest in creating more intricate, curated designer collections that honour our heritage while evolving with the tas’es of tod”y’s trends.”
With a legacy dating back to 1907, Jawhara Jewellery stands as o’e of the region’s most respected jewellery houses, shaped by three generations of master craftsmen and industry leaders. Today, the brand continues to expand across regional and international markets, offering jewellery that reflects heritage, excellence, and enduring craftsmanship for generations to come.
