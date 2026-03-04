403
Celebrate Ramadan with Immersive Experiences at Sharjah Collection
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) This Ramadan, Sharjah Collection becomes a sanctuary of silence and light, where nature, heritage and understated elegance converge to create moments that linger far beyond a stay. Across its desert horizons, coastal sanctuaries and mountain hideaways, guests are invited to surrender to stillness and rediscover the quiet power of togetherness.
Framed by golden dunes, tranquil mangroves and timeless stone villages, each of the seven retreats offer curated Ramadan experiences inclusive of Iftar and Suhour, where every sunset unfolds like a gentle pause, and every dawn carries the promise of renewal.
Here, the Holy Month is not simply observed, but deeply felt – in the hush of the desert breeze, in the rhythm of the waves, and in the shared warmth of gathering around the table.
In these contemplative landscapes, Ramadan becomes a journey inward, a time to reconnect with loved ones, with nature, and with the spirit that unites them both.
Al Badayer Retreat
A Desert Retreat for Reflection
Set amid the mesmerizing dunes of central Sharjah, Al Badayer Retreat blends caravanserai-inspired architecture with contemporary comfort, creating an intimate desert sanctuary for families and couples seeking serenity during the Holy Month.
In the heart of rolling sands, where the rhythm of the desert mirrors the calm of the soul, the retreat offers private rooms and traditional tented accommodations, complemented by an in-house mosque that enhances its atmosphere of spiritual grounding and devotion.
Ramadan stay packages, inclusive of Iftar and Suhour, invite guests to gather beneath vast desert skies for generous buffet spreads or thoughtfully curated set menus infused with authentic Emirati hospitality. Here, simplicity becomes a luxu–y – shared prayer, quiet reflection, and meaningful togetherness unfolding in a setting designed for peace and tranquility.
Kingfisher Retreat
Coastal Calm and Elevated Culinary Experiences
Overlooking the breathtaking shores of the Indian Ocean, Kingfisher Retreat offers an extraordinary fusion of conservation, privacy and refined comfort. Nestled within a protected mangrove island, the retreat’s exclusive tents and villas, many with private pools, overlook vibrant ecosystems where rare birds, gazelles and marine life thrive. Designed for complete serenity, the retreat features separate spa facilities for men and women, a fully equipped gym and tranquil spaces that invite guests to unwind in harmony with nature.
At Al Qurm Restaurant, Ramadan dining is elevated into a sophisticated culinary journey, with Michelin-star-inspired artistry shaping both Iftar and Suhour experiences. Guests may choose between lavish buffet spreads and thoughtfully curated set menus, savouring refined flavours against the soothing rhythm of the sea.
During the Holy Month, Ramadan stay packages inclusive of Iftar and Suhour offer a seamless blend of nature, indulgence and quiet reflection, where every gathering unfolds beside tranquil waters and beneath expansive coastal skies.
Nomad by Sharjah Collection | Moon Retreat | Al Faya Retreat
Silence, Stillness and Stargazing
For those drawn to profound quiet and expansive horizons, Nomad by Sharjah Collection, Moon Retreat, and Al Faya Retreat offer immersive escapes shaped by minimalism and vast natural beauty. Designed for complete seclusion, these sanctuaries invite guests to step away from the rhythm of modern life and reconnect with a deeper sense of inner clarity during the Holy Month.
At Moon Retreat, contemporary glamping experiences unfold in sculpted domes and private tents nestled among golden dunes, while Nomad and Al Faya Retreat embody refined simplicity set against dramatic landscapes. Across each destination, Ramadan stay packages inclusive of Iftar and Suhour create meaningful moments beneath open skies, where evenings are spent in quiet contemplation and stargazing becomes a gentle act of meditation.
In these landscapes defined by space, silence and elemental beauty, reflection feels effortless, personal, and profoundly restorative.
Najd Al Meqsar | Al Rayaheen Retreat
Mountain Views and Heritage Charm
Nestled within Shar’ah’s mountainous terrain and rich cultural landscapes, Najd Al Meqsar and Al Rayaheen Retreat offer transformative stays where heritage architecture meets breathtaking natural beauty. Perched above rolling hills and framed by dramatic mountain vistas, these retreats celebrate stone-built homes, spacious rooms and tranquil courtyards that echo the authenticity of a bygone era.
Rooted in culture and timeless charm, the sanctuaries invite guests to wander through ancient villages, explore scenic trails and immerse themselves in landscapes where history feels alive in every detail. Ramadan stay packages inclusive of Iftar and Suhour provide serene evenings overlooking majestic peaks, creating a soulful setting for reflection, renewal and meaningful connection throughout the Holy Month.
