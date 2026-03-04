Cabka Activates Incident Response Following Cybersecurity Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam 4 March 2026. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries“Cabka”, or the“Company”), specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, announces that it has identified a cybersecurity incident affecting certain IT systems.

The incident was detected over the weekend. The Company has immediately activated its incident response protocol, isolated affected systems, and engaged external cybersecurity specialists to conduct a forensic investigation.

At this stage, the investigation is ongoing and the full scope and impact of the incident has not yet been determined.

The Company is assessing whether any personal or commercially sensitive data has been accessed or exfiltrated. Relevant authorities have been notified in accordance with applicable regulations.

Cabka takes this event seriously and is working closely with its suppliers and customers.

The Company will provide a further update as soon as material information becomes available. In the meantime, Cabka is continuing to operate normally.

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO product are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer

All results in the press release are based on regular operations excluding extraordinary items, unless mentioned otherwise. The qualification extraordinary item is a management accounting term to indicate this is not part of regular operations. The financial statements in the appendix are based on IFRS and do not distinguish between operational or extraordinary items. See appendix I. for definitions of operational items by management.

The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or 'should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.