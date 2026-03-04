Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Mehendi Ceremony: Sachin Tendulkar And Family Pose Together At Pre-Wedding Bash

Sachin Tendulkar, a cricket legend, and his wife Anjali staged a big pre-wedding celebration for their son Arjun in Mumbai on March 3.

Arjun Tendulkar will marry Saaniya Chandhok, a businesswoman and granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, on March 5. The couple wore elaborate ethnic clothes to the pre-wedding event on Tuesday.

Arjun chose a simple ivory sherwani that perfectly balanced tradition with subtle elegance. The clothing included delicate, all-over tonal stitching that gave texture without making it appear heavy. The rigid shape and sleek profile gave him a strong, regal presence, and the fabric's faint sheen added to the celebratory feeling. He teamed it with well-fitting beige pants and matching classic juttis to make the look cohesive and classy. The minimal styling benefited him by highlighting the sherwani's craftsmanship.

Saaniya, on the other hand, added a dash of shine to her silver lehenga outfit. The skirt was heavily adorned with beautiful sequins and precise threadwork, resulting in a brilliant look beneath the lights. She paired it with a fitted shirt with beautiful embroidery and a matching dupatta draped elegantly over her shoulder.

Her jewellery selection, including a spectacular choker, matching earrings, and a maang tikka, offered a wedding touch without overwhelming the outfit. Softly groomed hair and radiant makeup finished the look, making the couple's white-and-silver palette feel balanced, elegant, and ideal for a pre-wedding party.

Sara Tendulkar and her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, too made an impression in statement ethnic costumes at Arjun Tendulkar's pre-wedding festivities. Sara wore a lavishly adorned mirror-work lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta, adding a pop of colour and festive glitter to the event.

Anjali, on the other hand, chose a deep blue sharara outfit exquisitely crafted and embellished, achieving the ideal blend of elegance and grandeur. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar dressed elegantly in an emerald-green kurta set, complemented by a sumptuous brocade jacket that added texture and a regal touch to his appearance.

A number of cricketers and politicians attended the pre-wedding ceremony. Attendees included Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, and Raj Thackeray. Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok got engaged on August 25.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani threw a pre-wedding reception for the soon-to-be married couple at their palatial Jamnagar home in February. Glimpses of the event were extensively posted on social media sites.

Nita Ambani also gave a passionate address on behalf of Arjun. She talked about seeing him grow up and commended Saaniya's bright spirit before welcoming her into the extended circle with apparent fondness. The wedding ceremony, set for March 5, is also slated to be a star-studded occasion.