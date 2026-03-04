West Asia Tension: Special Flights For Stranded Passengers In Gulf

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday said that Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers in the Gulf region as tensions in West Asia rise. A total of 24 flights are being operated by Indian carriers today.

Flight Operations and Cancellations

In addition, Emirates and Etihad have operated 9 flights from the Gulf in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said. Till date, 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers have been cancelled due to the ongoing situation. Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra-long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace.

Upcoming Flight Schedule

Indian carriers are further planning 58 flights on 4th March, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express, the Ministry said.

Foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region are also undertaking limited operations, subject to operational and airspace considerations. Passenger safety remains paramount.

Government Advisory and Monitoring

All airlines have been advised to maintain transparent communication with passengers and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements concerning refunds, rescheduling, and passenger assistance. The Ministry is in continuous touch with airlines and is closely monitoring airfares to ensure that there is no undue surge in ticket prices during this period.

Guidance for Travellers

Ministry advised passengers to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and to rely only on official sources for updates.

The Ministry remains in continuous coordination with airlines, airport operators, regulatory authorities, and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe operations, orderly restoration of services, and facilitation of affected passengers.

Geopolitical Context

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)

