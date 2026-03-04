Low-Code Embedded Analytics Market Set To Hit USD 46.45 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Low-Code Embedded Analytics Market is expanding as organizations adopt cloud-based, drag-and-drop analytics tools for real-time insights, with the U.S. segment growing from USD 6.41 billion in 2025 to USD 18.02 billion by 2035.

Austin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Low-Code Embedded Analytics Market size was valued at USD 16.52 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 46.45 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.89% over the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by increasing adoption of cloud-based software, rising volume of enterprise data, and business user expectations for on-demand access to operational insights.









The U.S. Low-Code Embedded Analytics Market is estimated at USD 6.41 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 18.02 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.92% from 2026 to 2035.

Due to the extensive use of SaaS applications, government programs promoting data interoperability, and a robust business software ecosystem, the U.S. market for low-code embedded analytics is the largest in the world.

Rising Demand for Data Democratization is Driving the Market Expansion Globally

The growing volume of enterprise data, the widespread use of SaaS platforms, and organizational pressure to provide non-technical business users with on-demand access to actionable insights without requiring coding expertise are the main factors driving the growth of the low-code embedded analytics market share. The addressable market for low-code and no-code platforms is growing thanks to these solutions for operational decision-making and analytics accessibility. They are also speeding up ISV adoption of embedded reporting tools and boosting market share growth globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment

The cloud-based platforms segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 63.47% in 2025, owing to its scalability and reduced IT infrastructure costs. The on-premises platforms segment maintains a consistent and strategically significant presence, driven by the requirements of large enterprises in regulated sectors including BFSI, government, and defense.

By Enterprise Size

Large enterprises accounted for the largest share of the low-code embedded analytics market with approximately 61.83%, owing to their extensive data environments, and multi-departmental analytics requirements. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 12.14% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as affordable subscription-based pricing models, no-code onboarding experiences, and pre-built vertical analytics templates significantly lower the barrier to entry for resource-constrained organizations seeking to compete on data-driven insights.

By Application

CRM analytics accounted for the largest application share of the low-code embedded analytics market with approximately 28.52%, owing to the critical role of customer data intelligence in driving sales performance optimization. The financial analytics and supply chain analytics are slated to grow at the fastest rates throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as organizations seek real-time visibility into financial performance, regulatory reporting compliance, and end-to-end supply chain operations.

By Industry

The IT & telecom sector accounted for the largest industry share of the low-code embedded analytics market with approximately 31.64%, owing to the sector's inherent affinity for technology adoption globally. The healthcare and banking, financial services & insurance are expected to grow at the fastest rates with high CAGRs throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as both sectors face mounting pressure to derive real-time insights from complex multi-source datasets while maintaining stringent regulatory compliance requirements.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional segment in the low-code embedded analytics market with a CAGR of 13.07%, as the awareness about self-service business intelligence solutions, government-led digital transformation initiatives, and enterprise software modernization across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian economies is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 39.28% in 2025 of the low-code embedded analytics market due to a mature enterprise software landscape, a high concentration of leading analytics platform vendors, and strong demand from ISVs and SaaS companies embedding analytics within their products.

Key Players:



Microsoft Corporation

Sisense Inc.

Qlik Technologies

Salesforce, Inc. (Tableau)

Logi Analytics (insightsoftware)

Domo, Inc.

Yellowfin International

Dundas Data Visualization (Idera)

Reveal (Infragistics)

GoodData Technologies

Cumul (Luzmo)

Jaspersoft (TIBCO Software)

Bold BI (Syncfusion)

Metabase

Pentaho (Hitachi Vantara)

MicroStrategy Incorporated

SAP Analytics Cloud

IBM Cognos Analytics

Toucan Toco Polymer Search

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, Microsoft Corporation (est. 1975) expanded its Power BI Embedded capabilities with enhanced natural language query features and direct integration with Microsoft Fabric's real-time intelligence hub, aiming to improve self-service analytics deployment and embedded reporting performance across its global ISV partner network.

In August 2024, Sisense Inc. (est. 2004) launched an enhanced version of its Sisense Fusion low-code embedded analytics platform featuring an upgraded drag-and-drop dashboard builder, expanded REST API library, and new AI-assisted chart recommendation engine, enhancing developer productivity and analytics customization capabilities for ISV customers globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Platform Adoption & User Engagement Metrics – helps you analyze embedded analytics deployment and activation rates, average monthly active users (MAU) per ISV deployment, feature utilization trends (dashboard builder, report scheduler, data explorer), and end-user satisfaction including Net Promoter Score (NPS) benchmarking.

Regulatory Compliance & Interoperability Index – helps you understand adherence to data governance and GDPR standards, API integration rates with enterprise data sources (REST & GraphQL), audit performance on role-based access control, and readiness for evolving AI governance and cross-border data compliance regulations.

Implementation Efficiency & ROI Analysis – helps you evaluate average implementation timelines and costs by deployment model (cloud vs. on-premise), developer onboarding efficiency, SDK adoption rates, measurable development cost savings, and overall return on investment for ISVs and enterprises.

Technological Integration & Cloud Connectivity Rate – helps you uncover integration levels with cloud data warehouses, BI pipelines, and SaaS ecosystems, identifying opportunities for innovation in low-code customization, AI-driven analytics, and embedded data storytelling.

Security & Data Privacy Benchmarks – helps you assess incidence rates of data breaches and unauthorized access attempts, adoption of multi-factor authentication (MFA) and advanced encryption protocols, user trust indicators, and compliance trends with emerging state-specific and global data privacy laws. Competitive Landscape & Strategic Positioning – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading low-code embedded analytics vendors based on platform scalability, customization capabilities, API ecosystem maturity, AI integration features, customer retention rates, geographic expansion, and recent product innovations or partnerships.

