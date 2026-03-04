Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, South Korea Discuss Mineral Resources Cooperation

2026-03-04 01:12:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Uzbekistan and South Korea's Shindong Resources discussed prospects for expanding practical cooperation in the extraction and processing of mineral resources, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Kim Yong Gu, founder of the South Korean company Shindong Resources.

Throughout the discussions, the parties explored avenues to enhance collaboration in the advancement of mineral resources and associated processing initiatives.

Post-meeting, the stakeholders reaffirmed their shared commitment to ongoing discussions and collaborative efforts in the identified domains.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea decreased by 15% in 2025 to $1.7 billion, accounting for 2.1% of Uzbekistan's total foreign trade volume.

