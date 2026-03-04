Bakcell And Peerstack Academy Launch 'The Tech Builders' Initiative To Strengthen Digital Talent Pipeline

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Bakcell, a leading telecommunications operator and part of NEQSOL Holding, has partnered with Peerstack Academy to launch“The Tech Builders”, a strategic initiative aimed at developing next-generation digital talent and reinforcing the technology ecosystem in emerging markets.

The program is designed to equip young professionals with practical skills in software development, programming, and applied digital technologies. Through hands-on training, mentorship, and industry-aligned coursework,“The Tech Builders” addresses the widening global gap between formal education and the rapidly evolving needs of the digital economy.

As industries worldwide undergo accelerated digital transformation, access to qualified technical talent has become a defining factor in national competitiveness and corporate growth. By investing in workforce capability-building, Bakcell and Peerstack Academy aim to contribute to a sustainable, innovation-driven talent pipeline capable of supporting regional and international technology markets.

“In today's economy, technological capacity defines strategic resilience,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding.“Through initiatives such as 'The Tech Builders,' we are investing in scalable human capital development. Building strong digital capabilities is essential not only for local ecosystems, but for meaningful participation in the global innovation economy.”

The initiative reflects a broader commitment by Bakcell and NEQSOL Holding to support long-term digital infrastructure development, not only through network investment, but through the cultivation of skills and expertise that underpin sustainable technological progress. By integrating education, industry insight, and applied learning,“The Tech Builders” seeks to create a replicable model for workforce development in fast-evolving digital markets.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is a leading telecommunications operator and part of NEQSOL Holding, an international investment group with operations across telecommunications, energy, and technology sectors.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international investment group operating across multiple sectors and regions, focused on long-term value creation and strategic infrastructure development.