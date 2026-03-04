Urvashi Dholakia: I'll Always Choose Myself First

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia says her journey on the reality show The 50 turned out to be more than just a game, as she emerged with a stronger sense of self and clarity about trust and loyalty.

Sharing her reflections after her stint on the show on Instagram, Urvashi said she walked in knowing it was a competition but walked out knowing herself better. She pointed out that not every lesson comes wrapped in loyalty, not every smile guarantees security and not every alliance is meant to last.

She wrote:“Always choose yourself first!! It's the first rule! Because when the game ends, you're the only one still standing with you.: I walked into #the50 knowing it was a game. I walked out knowing myself better. Not every lesson comes wrapped in loyalty!! Not every smile means security!! And not every alliance is meant to last!!”

“But one thing became clearer than ever.. when the noise fades and the lights go off, the only person who truly stands with you... is YOU!”

The actress maintained that choosing oneself first is not about ego but about clarity, growth and self-respect. She also asked viewers if they would choose someone absolutely unknown over themselves in a game that constantly tests bonds and intentions.

“In a game where loyalty shifts overnight, why would I gamble with trust? I played smart. I learned fast. And honestly... would you have done it differently???? Would u still choose someone absolutely unknown over urself??? Ask urself this question!”

“So yes, I'll always choose myself first. Not out of ego,Out of clarity,Out of growth,

But... Out of self-respect HAPPY HOLI EVERYONE PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI DOSTON BAS DEKHTE JAO JAHAN SHOW MAI AAGE CHALKE SABKE RANG BADLENGE GIRGIT SE BHI TEZ.. PHIR JUDGE KARNA.”

Urvashi made her acting debut at 6 for a commercial ad with Revathi. As a child she appeared as Rajlaxmi in the Doordarshan TV series Shrikant. Her first TV role as an adult was in Doordarshan's Dekh Bhai Dekh followed by Waqt Ki Raftar. Later in the 2000s, she was seen in Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahiin To Hoga.

The actress had also participated in the sixth season of the controversial reality show“Bigg Boss” in 2012, where she emerged as the winner of the season and then was seen in historical fantasy series Chandrakanta as Queen Iravati. In 2022, Urvashi made a comeback to the fiction genre in Naagin 6.