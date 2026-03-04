Swiss Companies Eye Co-Op With Kazakhstan In Transport And Logistics - SECO (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Swiss companies are interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan in the transport and logistics sectors, a spokesperson for the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) told Trend.

He noted that Kazakhstan plays a central role in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route ("Middle Corridor"), creating new opportunities for cooperation in transport and logistics. Swiss companies with long-standing expertise in this field are eager to contribute to the development of cooperation.

"In the railway sector, Switzerland welcomes the partnership between Stadler Rail and Kazakhstan Railways to supply modern trains and establish a maintenance center in Astana," the spokesperson said.

According to SECO, Switzerland and Kazakhstan maintain strong and dynamic bilateral relations. Kazakhstan is Switzerland's most important economic partner in Central Asia. Swiss companies perceive the country as a promising growth market due to its strategic location between Europe and the Far East, its natural resources, and rapid infrastructure development.

"Swiss businesses value a stable and predictable investment environment, including legal certainty, intellectual property protection, and data security. Recent steps taken by the Kazakh government in these areas are viewed very positively in Switzerland. Swiss companies are closely following Kazakhstan's reform agenda launched back in 2022. President Tokayev's address of 8 September 2025, which emphasized industrial diversification, digitalization, water security, environmental protection, SME development, and the rule of law, sets an important direction for the country's future. Switzerland, with its diversified economy and strong SME sector, stands ready to cooperate with Kazakhstan to achieve these ambitious goals," the spokesperson said.

Moreover, it was also noted that Swiss companies in the fields of water management and water infrastructure are very interested in sharing their expertise and contributing to infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan.

"We have started cooperating in the area of nuclear energy by importing uranium from Kazakhstan. Our companies are interested in expanding cooperation in the areas of nuclear waste management and nuclear risk insurance. There is also potential in advanced digital technologies. Both countries recognize the strategic importance of artificial intelligence, high‐performance computing, and secure digital infrastructure", he said.

It was noted that joint projects could bring innovative solutions to sectors such as energy, logistics, and healthcare, while promoting responsible and ethical AI standards.

"Swiss companies are increasingly interested in exporting agricultural products to Kazakhstan, particularly dairy goods and genetics for dairy breeds. Several Swiss companies are supplying fertilizers to local farmers. Switzerland is ready to deepen bilateral cooperation to facilitate direct trade and strengthen the exchange of expertise between the two countries," the SECO concluded.