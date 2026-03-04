Dilip Ghosh Warns Of Economic Decline, Rising Oil Prices Amid ME War

Ghosh Warns of Economic Impact

West Bengal leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the military escalation in the Middle East and underlined the long term impact of the joint US-Israel strikes and retaliatory strikes of Iran on the global economy and oil prices. Ghosh told ANI, "I don't know what's going on, but whatever is happening is not right... We have just emerged from a pandemic. Then, the war began. The way war is spreading across the world, it will cause the economy to decline... Oil prices will rise, and gas will become a problem. Therefore, the war must stop.

India's Neutral Stance on Conflict

The BJP leader said that India has adopted a neutral stance and is yearning for peace. "This is why India is neutral. We are not on anyone's side. We are not in favour of war. We want peace in the world... Indians are present in every country in the world. More than 1.5 crore Indians live worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, many Indians travel there for jobs and business... That's why the government announced plans to bring them back... Therefore, trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi..."

Incident Near US Consulate in Dubai

Earlier, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following military strikes on Iran, a fire that broke out near the premises of the US Consulate General in Dubai late Tuesday night, following a suspected drone strike, has been fully extinguished, with authorities confirming that no injuries were reported.

Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained. Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported.

Conflict Escalates in Middle East

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)

