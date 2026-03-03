Dubai Contains Fire From Drone-Related Incident Near US Consulate

PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Mar 2026, 12:28 AM



Authorities have reminded residents that photographing, publishing, or sharing of images of sensitive security sites is prohibited

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Dubai authorities on Wednesday, March 4, confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident has been "fully extinguished".

The incident took place near the US Consulate in the city. Authorities added that emergency teams responded immediately and that no injuries have been reported.

In light of these situations, the UAE's State Security Department has reminded residents that photographing, publishing, or sharing of images of vital and sensitive security sites as well as the spread of unverified or fabricated content is prohibited. The directive is aimed at protecting national security and stability.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities said that since the start of the Iranian aggression, 186 ballistic missiles launched toward the country have been detected, with 172 missiles destroyed, 13 of which fell into the sea, and one missile fell on the country's territory.

Additionally, 812 Iranian drones were detected, 755 were intercepted, and 57 fell within the country's territory. Furthermore, 8 cruise missiles were detected and destroyed, causing some collateral damage, resulting in 3 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationalities.

According to the authority, 68 cases of minor injuries occurred among Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan nationalities.