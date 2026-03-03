Moi: Security Agencies Have Situation Under Full Control

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior has issued a series of official statements reassuring the public that security and emergency teams have the situation fully under control, operating around the clock at the highest levels of readiness in line with pre-approved emergency protocols.

Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and to venture outside only when absolutely necessary. People are also advised to keep away from windows and open or exposed areas as a precautionary measure during this period.

The ministry stressed that all updates and information should be sourced exclusively from official channels, warning the public against spreading unverified claims or rumours.

It explained that the activation of its early warning and alert systems is driven by precise on-the-ground assessments, and that additional precautionary steps may be taken as the situation develops.

Alongside these safety directives, authorities issued a firm warning against gathering at incident sites or recording and sharing footage related to ongoing developments in the field.

Members of the public were further urged to stay clear of reporting areas and active emergency response teams in the field, and to give way to ambulances and patrol vehicles so they can reach their destinations without delay.

The ministry confirmed that all relevant security agencies are conducting continuous field operations through an integrated system, in close coordination with every concerned authority, maintaining the highest levels of readiness and responsiveness throughout.

Qatar's national response system, the ministry reiterated, remains fully operational with all services running without interruption to safeguard the security and well-being of all people in the country.

Ministry of Interior security emergency