Company Registrations Rise 35% Compared With 2019 - Department

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The number of companies registered in the Kingdom during the first two months of 2026 rose by 35 per cent compared with the same period in 2019 and by 0.6 per cent compared with 2025, official data showed on Tuesday.

Figures issued by the Companies Control Department indicated that 1,316 companies were registered during January and February, compared with 973 in the same period of 2019 and 1,308 in the corresponding period of 2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Total registered capital during the first two months exceeded JD48.9 million. Limited liability companies accounted for the largest share of registrations, with 1,011 firms representing 74.3 per cent of the total and holding registered capital of more than JD19 million. Private shareholding companies followed, with registered capital exceeding JD16.6 million.

The data also showed a sharp decline in company deregistrations. A total of 171 companies had their registration annulled or revoked during the first two months, marking an 85 per cent drop compared with 1,149 companies in the same period of 2019, and an 11 per cent decrease from 193 in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, net capital increases recorded significant growth. The net increase in registered capital during the first two months reached around JD727 million, compared with JD85 million in the same period of 2019 and JD229 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

The number of companies that raised their capital reached 750 during the reporting period, compared with 288 in the same period of 2019, while 127 companies reduced their capital, down from 243 in 2019.

The net value of newly registered capital surged by 776 per cent compared with 2019 and by 199 per cent compared with the same period last year, reflecting stronger business activity at the start of 2026.