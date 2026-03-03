Temperatures Likely To Rise In TN By 3 Degrees Above Normal, Says IMD

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 4 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has warned that maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu could rise by as much as 3 degrees Celsius above normal over the coming days, signalling a spell of intense heat across the state.

In a press release, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to experience a steady increase in daytime temperatures until March 7.

The weather department noted that the prevailing atmospheric conditions are favourable for a gradual rise in heat levels across most districts.

According to the forecast, dry weather conditions are likely to prevail across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until March 9. The absence of significant rainfall, combined with rising temperatures, is likely to intensify the heat, particularly during the afternoon hours.

However, the weather department has also predicted isolated light rainfall in one or two places between March 7 and March 9 in districts located along the Western Ghats as well as in coastal districts of southern Tamil Nadu. These showers are expected to be brief and scattered, offering only limited relief from the rising heat.

The IMD has further indicated that moderate mist may occur during the early morning hours, up to around 5 a.m., in isolated areas of the Western Ghats districts and parts of coastal Tamil Nadu. Such mist conditions are typical during seasonal transitions and may slightly affect early morning visibility in some regions.

In Chennai and its suburban areas, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy over the next few days. The weather department also said that moderate mist may occur in one or two places during the early morning hours, though no significant rainfall is expected in the city during this period.

Meteorologists have advised residents to take precautions as temperatures rise, particularly during midday when heat intensity is likely to peak. People are encouraged to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

With the summer season gradually setting in, the weather department said it will continue to closely monitor temperature trends and issue updated advisories if conditions worsen in the coming days.