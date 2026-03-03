UAE's Stock Markets Reopen, Schools Remain Remote

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The United Arab Emirates' Capital Markets Authority (CMA) announced that trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will resume on Wednesday (4). The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) also said Nasdaq Dubai will reopen the same day.

The CMA said the resumption follows ongoing coordination with the exchanges and that it will continue monitoring developments and take any measures deemed necessary to ensure investor protection. The DFSA also said it is closely monitoring regional developments and remains in regular contact with local authorities and relevant bodies.

The decision by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police allowing trucks to circulate on all roads in the emirate 24 hours a day remains in effect until the night of the 4th, except in the Airport and Al Shindagha tunnels. The measure aims to support the logistics sector and ensure the regular flow of supply chains in the country.

Meanwhile, the UAE's Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced the extension of remote learning until Friday (6). The decision applies to all students, as well as teaching and administrative staff, in public and private schools and universities.

