Deputy PM Discusses Regional Developments With Counterparts
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani received phone calls Tuesday Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Shihab bin Tarik al-Said, the Netherlands' Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, Sweden's Minister of Defence Pal Jonson, and Italy's Minister of Defence Guido Crosetto.
The calls were on the latest developments and security updates in the region, in addition to going over aspects of joint co-operation and co-ordination in light of the current circumstances.Pal Jonson Guido Crosetto security
