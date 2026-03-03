Deputy PM Discusses Regional Developments With Counterparts

The calls were on the latest developments and security updates in the region, in addition to going over aspects of joint co-operation and co-ordination in light of the current circumstances.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.