Qatar Extends Condolences To Kuwait On Death Of Officers
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has expressed its condolences to the government of Kuwait and its people, on the death of two members of its armed forces while performing their national duties.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed Qatar's full solidarity with Kuwait in this tragic loss and its support for all measures taken by Kuwait to preserve its sovereignty and security.
