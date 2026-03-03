Garangao With A Healthy Twist: Blending Heritage, Joy And Responsibility

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Garangao night stands among the most cherished Ramadan traditions in Qatar. On this festive evening, children don their traditional attire, roam from house to house singing folk songs, and gather nuts and sweets in colourful bags, filling neighbourhoods with laughter and warmth. Yet behind the joy lies a health consideration that cannot be ignored, especially for children living with diabetes.

In an exclusive interview, renowned therapeutic and community nutrition consultant Moudhi al-Hajri emphasised that celebration and health are not mutually exclusive.“Diabetes doesn't mean deprivation; rather, it means smart management of the diet and close monitoring. Children with diabetes can enjoy Garangao just like everyone else, provided they pay attention to the type and number of sugars they consume, adhere to their treatment plan, and monitor their blood sugar levels."

According to al-Hajri, Garangao requires special attention. Traditional Garangao bags often contain large quantities of high-sugar sweets, which may trigger sudden spikes in blood glucose levels if consumed without regulation. The solution, she suggests, is not to eliminate the joy, but to redefine it.

Rethinking the Garangao Bag

Al-Hajri advocates transforming Garangao into a balanced experience that preserves the spirit of celebration while promoting healthier habits. She recommends several practical steps: First, replace sweets with healthier options. Second: Practice portion control. Children should avoid consuming all sweets at once. Instead, treats can be distributed over several days, with careful carbohydrate counting, particularly for those using insulin. Third: Coordinate with family. Sweets are best consumed after iftar, with blood sugar levels closely monitored and portion sizes adjusted according to medical advice. Fourth: Add non-food alternatives.

A“Healthy Garangao” bag can include small toys, stickers, colouring supplies, symbolic gifts, and even uplifting phrases such as:“Healthy Garangao, let's celebrate without harm.”

Beyond the family unit, al-Hajri underscores the community's role in supporting children with diabetes. Awareness should replace pity, and understanding should take precedence over isolation.“Children with diabetes should also be educated in a positive way that boosts their self-confidence, telling them that their bodies are special and need special care to stay strong.”

She adds,“When we promote the concept of 'Healthy Garangao,' we are not only protecting children with diabetes, but also establishing a balanced nutritional culture for all children and linking heritage with health responsibility”. After all, the essence of Garangao lies not in sugar consumption, but in shared laughter, family gatherings, and the echo of traditional songs.

The coincidence of a child's first day of fasting with Garangao night presents a unique educational opportunity, blending religious values, family pride, and cultural heritage into one meaningful celebration.

Al-Hajri explains:“Celebrating children's fasting on Garangao night reinforces family bonds and rekindles the spirit of the religious occasion. It also instils in children authentic Islamic values such as patience, perseverance, and discipline”.

For many families, a child's first fast becomes more than an act of worship; it becomes a milestone. Pride, encouragement, and symbolic rewards can turn the experience into a cherished memory that strengthens both faith and family ties.

Ramadan, al-Hajri notes, is an annual opportunity to cultivate these values.“The month of Ramadan presents an ideal annual opportunity to reinforce these values, as it can be used to accustom children to fasting, prayer, and reading the Qur'an, while cultivating good morals, respect for time, and organisation. It is preferable to encourage children in a gentle and motivating manner, explaining the significance of fasting and its spiritual and health benefits, so they embrace it with love and conviction."

At the same time, balance remains essential.“Conversely, children should not be prevented from fasting out of excessive concern for their health. Instead, they can be trained gradually in a way that suits their age and abilities, while ensuring their nutrition and rest are monitored”. Ultimately, transforming Garangao into a celebration of both health and spiritual growth offers more than a festive evening. It builds a generation connected to its faith, conscious of its well-being, and proud of its heritage, creating Ramadan memories that are as safe as they are joyful.

Garangao night Ramadan traditions children traditional attire