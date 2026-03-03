Ramadan Thought

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) And the life of this world is nothing but play and amusement. But far better is the house in the Hereafter for those who are Al-Muttaqun (the pious). Will you not then understand? (Qur'an 6: 32)

Prayer times

Fajr 4.37

Zuhr 11.46

Asr 3.07

Maghrib 5.40

Isha 7.10

Fasting times

Iftar Wednesday 5.40pm

Imsak Thursday 4.26am

Gulf Times

