Defence Ministry Provides Details Of Interceptions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Defence has disclosed the full scale of its military response since the start of Iranian aggression, confirming that its air defence systems have successfully intercepted the vast majority of aerial and missile attacks launched against the country.

In a comprehensive tally, the military confirmed the interception of two SU-24 fighter jets, three cruise missiles, 98 out of 101 ballistic missiles, and 24 out of 39 drones. Among the intercepted threats were two ballistic missiles that targeted several areas within Qatar, both of which were neutralised before reaching Qatari territory. The ministry stressed that the threat was identified and engaged immediately upon detection, in line with pre-approved operational plans.

"Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources to safeguard and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and to respond firmly to any external threat," the ministry said.

Separately, Qatar's International Media Office moved to rebuff a Bloomberg report suggesting that the Qatar Armed Forces' inventory of Patriot interceptor missiles had been depleted, calling the claim flatly false.

In a pointed statement, the Office said the Patriot stockpile "has not been depleted and remains well-stocked," adding that the Armed Forces "remain at full readiness to protect all citizens, residents, and visitors for as long as necessary." The Office called the publication of such claims without official verification "deeply irresponsible, especially during this fast-moving and highly sensitive period," and said it was reviewing legal options to have the misinformation corrected.

On the domestic security front, the Ministry of Interior has been issuing a steady stream of directives urging the public to remain indoors and leave their homes only when absolutely necessary, keeping away from windows and exposed areas. Residents are being told to follow instructions exclusively from official sources and to avoid spreading unverified information.

Security agencies, the Ministry of Interior confirmed, are conducting continuous field operations through an integrated command system in close coordination with all relevant authorities, maintaining the highest levels of readiness as the situation continues to evolve.

