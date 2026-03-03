Qatar Arrests 10 Suspects Of Two Cells Linked To IRG

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As part of ongoing efforts to protect the country's security and stability, the competent authorities have successfully arrested two cells operating for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in Qatar.

The precision monitoring and tracking operations resulted in the capture of ten suspects, seven of whom were tasked with espionage missions to gather intelligence on the nation's vital and military infrastructure, alongside three others assigned to conduct sabotage activities and trained in the use of drones.

Authorities also found in their possession locations and coordinates of sensitive facilities and installations, along with communication devices and technological equipment the investigations, the suspects confessed their links to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and stated that they had been assigned to conduct espionage and subversion missions.

As such, the State Security urges citizens and residents to remain vigilant and report any suspected activities to the authoritative agencies.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard cells vigilant