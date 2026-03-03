Ashburn Security Mini Storage Sold By Midcoast Properties, Inc.

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of Ashburn Security Mini Storage, a well-positioned, dual-location self storage facility located at 207 E. Madison Ave. and 231 Hill Ave. in Ashburn, Georgia.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of Ashburn Security Mini Storage, a well-positioned, dual-location self storage facility located at 207 E. Madison Ave. and 231 Hill Ave. in Ashburn, Georgia. J. Kris Knowles of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller, securing a favorable outcome and demonstrating strong market demand for quality storage assets. The facility was sold to an out-of-state investor.

The combined portfolio consists of 332 storage units totaling approximately 37,600 RSF situated on a total of 2.99 +/- acres. Property amenities include perimeter fencing at the 231 Hill Ave. location, as well as paved asphalt and concrete drive aisles at both sites, providing convenient access and operational efficiency.

Ashburn is strategically located in South Georgia along Interstate 75, offering accessibility to several major cities throughout the region. The property is approximately 20 miles north of Tifton, 25 miles south of Cordele, 45 miles north of Valdosta, and roughly 70 miles south of Macon. This connectivity enhances the facility's appeal by serving residents, businesses, and commuters throughout Turner County and the surrounding trade area.

The self storage sector continues to demonstrate resilience amid shifting economic conditions. Investors remain attracted to the asset class due to its historically stable cash flow, relatively low operating costs, and consistent demand driven by population mobility, downsizing trends, and small business utilization.

As a trusted name in self-storage brokerage across the Southeast, Midcoast Properties, Inc. provides strategic advisory and transactional services to owners and investors in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Whether you're exploring a sale, acquisition, or simply want to understand your property's value in today's market, Midcoast offers a confidential, no-obligation market review and broker opinion of value. For additional information regarding this transaction or other investment opportunities, please visit or contact:

J. Kris Knowles

720-323-2055

...