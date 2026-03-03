Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places After Dol? Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Just after the Dol festival, the Met office is forecasting a big change in West Bengal's weather. From this Sunday, several districts in both North and South Bengal might see rain with thunderstorms

Right after Dol, the weather is set for a major shift. Instead of intense heat, many districts in the state are going to get some rain. The Met office has given a big update, so find out when the weather will change.According to reports, there's a chance of rain from the coming Sunday to Wednesday. The rainfall might even get heavier on Sunday and Monday. But for today, there's no rain forecast anywhere in the state.The Met office reports that a western disturbance will bring rain to North Bengal. The five upper districts in the hilly region can expect light rain with thunderstorms. South Bengal will also get its share of showers.The Met office says South Bengal's districts will stay dry for now. But on Sunday, thunderstorms and rain are likely in Jhargram, East and West Medinipur, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, and Hooghly.As per the Met office, no district in the state will see rain until Friday. The maximum temperature will stay pretty much the same during this time. The minimum temperature, which had dropped in coastal areas and nearby Kolkata, might start to rise again.Today, Wednesday, parts of North Bengal could experience rain. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri have a chance of scattered showers. But don't expect any rain tomorrow, as the weather is predicted to be dry until Friday.In Kolkata today, the maximum temperature will be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 21 degrees. There's no real chance of rain in any South Bengal district today. The weather will remain dry until Friday.