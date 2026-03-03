Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu Braces For 3°C Temperature Rise Weather Centre Issues Key Alert

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an important weather update for Tamil Nadu, forecasting a noticeable rise in temperatures along with dry conditions across most districts in the coming days

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has indicated that maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu may increase by up to 3 degrees Celsius above normal levels. The rise is expected to persist until the 7th of this month across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Authorities have also noted that dry weather conditions are likely to prevail in these regions until the 9th. Residents are advised to prepare for warmer afternoons and take necessary precautions against heat-related discomfort.

While most parts of the state are expected to remain dry, the weather department has forecast light rainfall in isolated places. Between the 7th and 9th, a few areas in the Western Ghats districts and southern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu may receive light showers.

Additionally, until the 5th, moderate mist is likely to occur during the early morning hours in isolated parts of the Western Ghats districts and coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

For Chennai and its suburban areas, the forecast suggests partly cloudy skies over the next few days. Some localities may also experience moderate mist during the early morning hours.

Although the skies may not remain completely clear, temperatures are still expected to rise, making the afternoons relatively warmer than usual. Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours.